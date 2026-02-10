The Anambra State Government has suspended nine headteachers and principals for two weeks over low attendance of pupils and students in their schools on Mondays.

Vera Nwadinobi, chairperson of the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, said the suspension followed findings from a statewide monitoring exercise.

Ms Nwadinobi said the exercise assessed compliance with a government directive abolishing school closures linked to the Monday sit-at-home.

She said the directive was issued through an Executive Order announced during the State Executive Council retreat held on 21 January.

According to her, the government had warned that teachers and non-teaching staff who fail to comply with the directive risk sanctions, including salary deductions or forfeiture.

The affected schools include Union Primary School and Walter Eze Secondary School, both in Ukpo; Aguoji Primary School and Hilltop Primary School, both in Ifitedunu; and Chukwurah Primary School in Abatete.

Others are Uzubi Primary School and Union Primary School in Eziowelle; Umunebo Primary School, Nteje and Central School, Atani, all government-owned institutions across different local government areas of the state.

Ms Nwadinobi, who led the monitoring team, expressed disappointment over the continued low turnout of pupils and students despite government directives.

She said the exercise was part of efforts to ensure strict compliance with the Executive Order restoring normal academic activities on Mondays.

“The government approved the immediate suspension of the affected school heads for an initial period of two weeks.

“They were also directed to hand over duties to the next most senior officers to ensure continuity of administrative and academic activities,” she said.

Ms Nwadinobi described the action as a demonstration of the government’s zero tolerance for negligence and warned that future infractions could attract stiffer sanctions, including dismissal from service.

She said the findings from the monitoring exercise showed widespread absenteeism among pupils and students, even though some teachers were present at several of the schools visited.

Meanwhile, PREMIUM TIMES reports that many traders opened their shops on Monday in Anambra after Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, announced a “total cancellation” of the sit-at-home in the South-east.

Mr Kanu gave the directive from the Sokoto prison, where he is serving life imprisonment for terrorism.

(NAN)