A youth group, Nkanu Youth Organisation (NYO), has suspended its president, David Nwachukwu, over alleged “diversion” of the organisation’s funds and “fraudulent collection of N10 million.”

NYO is an umbrella body of youths across Nkanu East, Nkanu West, Isi-Uzo, Enugu East, Enugu South and Enugu North Local Government Areas of Enugu State.

The NYO disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday which was jointly signed by its National Secretary, Chukwuemerie Ugwu and National Vice-President, Gideon Nwafor.

Alleged financial fraud

The NYO, in the Tuesday statement, alleged that Mr Nwachukwu, using the name of a dissolved and former affiliate body, collected N10 million from an unnamed person without disclosure or approval from the organisation.

The group also accused the embattled president of diverting the organisation’s funds into his private account, including monies budgeted for its registration at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

“No evidence was found to indicate that any step was taken towards completing the registration process by Mr Nwachukwu,” the group said, accusing the president of abuse of office and high-handedness.

Criticism of Enugu governor

The NYO further accused Mr Nwachukwu of receiving N2 million from an unnamed person to “promote negative propaganda” against Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

“This action, undertaken without consultation with the NYO’s National Executive Council, directly endangered the longstanding relationship between NYO and the Enugu State Government,” the group said.

“In view of the gravity of these findings and the need to safeguard the integrity, unity, and future of the NYO, the National Executive Council hereby announces that Mr David Nwachukwu is hereby suspended indefinitely as the national president of Nkanu Youth Organisation with immediate effect,” the group said.

It stressed that, henceforth, the suspended president would not represent the organisation or speak on its behalf.

Appointment of acting president

The NYO said the group had “referred the matter to relevant authorities” for additional investigation and possible recovery of the misappropriated funds.

The group announced that to avoid a leadership vacuum, it had appointed its Vice-President, Mr Nwafor, a pharmacist, to serve as the acting president.

“He is mandated to stabilise the organisation, coordinate reconciliation efforts, restore financial discipline, and oversee the affairs of the Union, pending election of a substantive president within the appropriate time frame,” it said.

Embattled president speaks

When contacted by PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday night, Mr Nwachukwu denied allegations of financial misappropriation against him.

The suspended president claimed some NYO executives were paid by unnamed persons to falsely accuse him of financial misappropriation and then push him out of office.

“They should provide evidence to back up their claims. They are making false allegations against me because I am not dancing to their tunes,” he said.

He dismissed his suspension as the president, arguing that the individuals who announced his suspension did not follow the procedures in the organisation’s constitution.

Mr Nwachukwu claimed he was being targeted because of his statement in September 2025 in which he criticised Governor Mbah’s alleged imposition of multiple taxes on residents and businesses in the state.