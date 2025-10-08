Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has reaffirmed his administration’s strong commitment to expanding broadband access, safeguarding digital infrastructure, and promoting inclusive digital growth. He described broadband as “the new lifeline of economic prosperity and national security.” Governor Radda made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during the Business Roundtable on Improving Investments in Broadband Connectivity and Safeguarding Critical National Information Infrastructure, jointly organised by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Governor Radda outlined his administration’s ambitious digital roadmap, targeting 70% broadband penetration and a 2,000km fiber network linking key urban and rural areas by the year 2030. He added that the state has created a dedicated Directorate of ICT, headed by a young professional, to coordinate all technology-driven initiatives. He said that plans are also underway to extend high-speed internet connectivity to all 34 local government areas.

The governor further disclosed that Katsina State has completely waived Right of Way (RoW) charges, allowing seamless interconnectivity among government institutions, including hospitals, schools, ministries, and the State Assembly. “We believe that reducing the cost of access is critical to unlocking private investment and building a sustainable digital economy,” he said.

Governor Radda called for stronger collaboration between federal and state governments to protect telecom infrastructure and attract new investments in broadband deployment. “Katsina is ready to work with the NCC, NGF, and other stakeholders to safeguard our digital backbone and bring broadband connectivity to every community,” he assured.

He commended the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Aminu Maida, the World Bank, and the NGF for convening the high-level session, which brought together policymakers, investors, and regulators to discuss new strategies for broadband expansion and the protection of national digital assets. Describing the recent report of over 20,000 fiber cuts across Nigeria within eight months as “deeply alarming,” Governor Radda emphasised that the protection of telecom infrastructure must be seen as a shared national duty between government, communities, and investors.

“Investors will only commit when infrastructure is secure…That is why in Katsina, we have built a community-based system that protects both public and private assets,” Governor Radda said. He explained that Katsina has established Community-Level Committees in all 361 wards, made up of traditional leaders, religious figures, youth, and women representatives. These committees are charged with protecting public infrastructure and promoting community ownership of development projects, he disclosed.

In his remarks, the NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Aminu Maida commanded Governor Radda and other participating governors for their proactive roles in promoting broadband development and infrastructure protection. He noted that broadband access has become a national necessity, driving productivity, education, healthcare, and security across the country.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman revealed that Nigeria’s broadband penetration currently stands at 48%, with over 140 million active users, and that a 10% increase in broadband coverage can boost GDP by as much as 1.4%. He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for signing the Presidential Order on Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) in June 2024.a key policy that enhances the protection of telecom assets nationwide.

Mr Maida also applauded Katsina, Kwara, and Nasarawa States for eliminating RoW charges, noting that 11 states now maintain zero fees, while 17 others adhere to the ₦145 per meter benchmark. He further announced that the NCC has introduced two major tools: the Ease of Doing Business Portal, which links states for faster project approvals, and the Nigeria Digital Connectivity Index, designed to assess states’ digital readiness.

Mr Maida lamented the growing rate of vandalism. with more than 20,000 fiber cuts and 4,000 thefts recorded between January and August 2025. He urged states to adopt proven coordination models, such as Lagos’ LASIMRA, to better secure telecom assets. “In today’s world, prosperity depends not on oil, but on data, connectivity, and people,” Mr Maida said. “The fiber pipelines we are building today are the real lifelines of our national economy,” he added.

In his address, the Director-General of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Abdullateef Shittu, who represented the Forum’s Chairman, Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, said the Roundtable underscored the growing role of states in Nigeria’s digital transformation. He noted that state governments are taking bold steps to expand broadband infrastructure, strengthen ICT governance, and create policy environments that attract investment. “The time for action is now…States are ready to reform outdated policies and build partnerships that bring digital access to every citizen,” Mr Shittu stated.

Also speaking, Ali Mohammed, Director of Home Finance at the Federal Ministry of Finance and National Programme Coordinator of the SABER Programme, who represented the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, described the Roundtable’s theme as both timely and strategic. He explained that broadband access directly drives economic growth, with over half of Nigeria’s GDP now generated by the services sector. He emphasised that achieving broadband expansion will require stronger private sector participation, backed by transparent policies, tax incentives, and access to finance.

He highlighted that the World Bank–supported SABER Programme is improving Nigeria’s business environment through a $750 million facility already benefitting 20 states, including Katsina. “Broadband is not just about connectivity,” Mr Mohammed said. “It’s about productivity, opportunity, and shared prosperity. Together, we can build the infrastructure that powers a stronger, digital Nigeria,” he pointed out. He reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting broadband expansion, protecting critical infrastructure, and promoting inclusive digital growth nationwide.

Those in attendance at the Roundtable included Ibrahim Abdullahi, Chief Executive Officer of the Nasarawa Investment and Development Agency, who represented Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State; Air Vice Marshal E E Effiong, Director of Critical National Infrastructure Protection, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), who represented the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; as well as representatives of the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC).

Also present were Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Chief of Staff to the governor,the Executive Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Abraham Oshadami and Rimini Makama, alongside development partners, industry players, and representatives of key government agencies