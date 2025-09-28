Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has received three separate recognitions in New York during events held on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

At the 2025 Global Power Forum, Mr Soludo, a professor, was presented with the African Public Service Excellence Award and the African Governor of the Year Award.

In addition, the House of Representatives of the U.S. State of South Carolina issued him a certificate of special recognition and commendation.

The South Carolina House cited Mr Soludo’s career as a professor of economics, economic adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, and Anambra State.

It also highlighted his contribution to strengthening Nigeria’s financial sector.

The awards ceremony was attended by several high-profile figures, including former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete; Prime Minister Philip Davis of The Bahamas; President Sylvanie Burton of Dominica; former Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar; Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka of the Democratic Republic of Congo; African Development Bank Secretary-General Vincent O. Nmehielle; and Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal.

Mr Soludo also delivered a keynote address at the Power Forum/International Forum on Africa-Caribbean Leadership, where he spoke on the theme “Africa Unleashed: Navigating the Disruptions, Enhancing Opportunities — the Anambra State Example.”

In a separate development, Anambra State also recorded global recognition in the field of technology and innovation.

At the International Association of Science Parks and Areas of Innovation (IASP) World Conference in Beijing, China, the state’s Solution Innovation District (SID) was named among the top three global transformative tech hubs at the IASP Inspiring Solutions Awards 2025.

The recognition highlighted the success of the “Anambra Digital Tribe” model, an initiative aimed at building a one-million-strong digital community and positioning young people as key drivers of innovation and economic growth.

According to the organisers, SID was selected from transformative projects submitted by more than 80 countries, underscoring the international attention the state’s digital strategy has attracted.

Officials in Governor Soludo-led Anambra described the award as a positive signal for startups and technology entrepreneurs, reinforcing the administration’s broader vision of making the state a hub for digital innovation in Nigeria.