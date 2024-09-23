The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 260 councillorship seats in the 17 local government areas of Enugu State during Saturday’s local elections in the state.
Christian Ngwu, a professor and chairperson of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), stated this while declaring the results on Monday in Enugu.
Mr Ngwu said the commission delayed the announcement of the councillorship election results because it was scrutinising them.
The election commission earlier on Sunday declared the PDP winner of all the 17 chairmanship positions in the state.
Mr Ngwu, also the returning officer for the polls, said that ENSIEC carefully collated and analysed the results to ensure that there were no mistakes or infractions of the electoral law.
“PDP won all 260 ward councillorship positions within the 260 political wards in the state. The election was duly conducted and was most peaceful, fair, free and credible.
“ENSIEC ensured a level playing field for all 17 political parties that participated in the Polls held on Saturday.
“Full details of the councillorship election will come out and be made known to the public subsequently,” he said.
According to him, a Certificate of Return would soon be issued by the commission to the winners.
The chairperson said there was no substantial record of violence during the polls.
“The commission is not aware of any violence or breakdown of law and order during the polls,” he said.
