The Uyo Division of the Federal High Court has ordered interim forfeiture of over N1 billion allegedly diverted by the Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Grace Umezurike, and her aide, Ngene Nwanna Onyeabor.

The judge, Maureen Onyetenu, granted the forfeiture order on 8 July , according to a court document obtained by PREMIUM TIMES.

The court order followed an ex parte application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mrs Umezurike, a professor, and his aide, Mr Onyeabor, were listed in the suit as first and second respondents, respectively.

The EFCC told the court that the SSG and her aide allegedly diverted the funds from

the treasury of the Ebonyi State Government to six different accounts domiciled in United Bank for Africa (UBA).

The commission said that while four of the UBA accounts were owned by the SSG, one of them, which belongs to the aide, had N1.014 billion diverted to it.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The sixth account was opened with the account name: Affordable Multi Services Nigeria Limited.

The funds were said to have been earmarked by the Ebonyi State Government for purchasing bags of rice for the people of the state during the 2024 Christmas celebration.

Prayers and forfeiture

In the ex parte application, the EFCC prayed the court to order an interim forfeiture of the funds in the bank accounts for 60 days pending the final determination of the case.

It further sought an order of the court directing the respondents and any other person interested in the funds domiciled in UBA in the name of the respondents to show the cause why the funds should not be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The commission asked the court to issue an order directing the SSG and her aide to give the necessary notices or publications for interested persons to be notified pending the final determination of the case.

Justice Onyetenu, in his ruling, granted all the prayers of the EFCC, the court document showed.

Governor Nwifuru reacts

Reacting, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said his administration will not rush to a conclusion regarding the matter

Mr Nwifuru spoke on Sunday during a church service held at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki.

“I received the news of the publication already before the Federal High Court, Uyo. She is presumed innocent until investigation reveals otherwise,” the governor said.

“I am a lawyer, and I know it is imperative to establish the facts before judgment to avoid setting wrong precedents.”

Another cabinet reshuffle?

Governor Nwifuru also hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle, warning that underperforming officials may be sacked if they fail to meet expectations.

“Our vision, as contained in the People’s Charter of Needs, has not been satisfactorily realised.

“That accounted for the minor reshuffle we did recently. We’re still assessing them (officials), and we shall do the needful if the need arises,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

