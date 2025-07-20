Only four teams remain. The group phase filtered ambition, the quarterfinals tested resilience, and now the semifinals present a high-stakes opportunity for continental glory.

The Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 reaches its penultimate stage with a quartet of familiar names.

Each nation comes with pedigree and purpose: a host nation fuelled by home support, a Ghanaian team looking to reclaim respect, the defending champions aiming to retain their crown, and the record winners hoping to reassert dominance.

On Tuesday night, the spotlight turns to Rabat and Casablanca as Morocco take on Ghana and Nigeria renew their rivalry with South Africa.

Morocco vs Ghana: Noise, nerves, and new narratives

Morocco brought a new energy to African women’s football three years ago when they reached the WAFCON final on home soil. They’re older, wiser, and hungry for more in this latest edition.

With the rabid support of a sold-out Olympic Stadium in Rabat behind them, Jorge Vilda’s Lionesses are not here just to participate. They’re here to take it all.

Their 3-1 quarterfinal win over Mali was a statement, powered by an Ibtissam Jraïdi brace and guided by experience.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This team knows how to endure and strike at the right time. There’s chemistry, there’s soul,” Vilda said after the win.

But Ghana will not be cowed. The Black Queens have powered through the tournament with grit and focus.

Goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan was the hero in their quarterfinal shootout against Algeria, and her presence—along with the dynamic midfield of Alice Kusi and Chantelle Boye—reflects a side that’s more than just hungry.

They’re tired of being underestimated.

“This team has been underestimated for too long. We want to shake things up,” Ghana head coach Kim Björkegren told reporters in Morocco.

While Morocco boasts 10 goals in four games—the most in the tournament—Ghana conceded just twice, which is one of the best defensive records so far.

“Playing the host nation is exciting, not pressure,” said Kusi with a calm smile. Expect fireworks.

Nigeria vs South Africa: Fire Meets Fire in Rivalry Reignited

If Morocco vs Ghana is about the future, Nigeria vs South Africa is all about history. This is the clash—the gold-standard rivalry in African women’s football; one with pride, pain, and power laced through every pass.

Nigeria, nine-time champions, have not conceded a single goal this tournament. Their 5-0 quarterfinal win over Zambia was emphatic. Michelle Alozie has brought sharpness to the flanks, while Rasheedat Ajibade and Esther Okoronkwo—the tournament’s top assist provider—have been effective in attack.

South Africa are no stranger to this stage. Under Desiree Ellis, they’ve been disciplined, compact, and composed. After a 1-1 group draw with Tanzania, they edged Senegal on penalties with goalkeeper Andile Dlamini standing tall.

“This match is personal. We know what it means. We know what it takes to beat Nigeria,” Ellis said in her post-match conference after edging out Senegal.

And they should. Banyana Banyana were the last team to beat Nigeria at WAFCON—2-1 in 2022 en route to lifting their maiden title.

Names like Jermaine Seoposenwe, Hildah Magaia, and Lebogang Ramalepe, key to that triumph, are back and ready to challenge again.

Statistically, Nigeria holds the edge: best attack (nine goals), best defence (none conceded), and midfield dominance. But South Africa have the blueprint—and belief—to disrupt that rhythm again.

One dream, four stories: Who wants it more?

This WAFCON has been a platform for growth and competition. Morocco seek to convert admiration into silverware.

Ghana want to reignite an under-celebrated legacy. South Africa aim for back-to-back titles. Nigeria are determined to reclaim their continental crown.

Tuesday’s outcomes will decide the finalists and help shape the next chapter in African women’s football.

Let the football do the talking. Let the stories unfold. Let the best teams prevail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

