The police command in Imo State says it has arrested a 42-year-old suspected child trafficker and rescued 12 alleged stolen children.

The command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a statement made available to reporters in Owerri on Monday.

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspect, a female who hails from Umudim Ohekelem in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on 20 June, along the Owerri-Aba Express Road during a stop-and-search operation.

He explained that the arrest of the suspect led to the uncovering of a disturbing child-trafficking network that specialised in exploiting minors and using them for street begging in Aba, Abia State.

“Upon her arrest, the suspect was found with several children whose appearance and condition immediately aroused suspicion.

“Consequently, the case was referred to the IGP X-Squad Unit for discreet investigation,” he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Okoye said that during interrogation, the suspect confessed to trafficking children from Ngor-Okpala to Aba, where they are forced into street begging.

He said that the suspect also disclosed that proceeds from their activities were allegedly sent to a motherless babies’ home in Okenyi, Eche Local Government Area in Rivers, where she claimed to be employed.

He said that the 12 rescued children were between the ages of five and 13 and were all from various communities in Ngor-Okpala.

“The children are in safe custody, and efforts are ongoing in collaboration with relevant agencies to identify and reunite them with their biological families,” he said.

Mr Okoye added that anyone with helpful information on how the children could be reunited with their families should reach the command via the X-Squad Unit.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police in Imo, Aboki Danjuma, as condemning all forms of child trafficking, and warning that anyone found indulging in the act would face the wrath of the law.

Mr Danjuma also reassured the public of the command’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of every child in the state.

Child trafficking has been on the increase in Nigeria despite efforts by the authorities to curb it.

A few days ago, the police in Abia State arrested a couple, Sunday Emebo, 49, and his wife, Blessing, 42, for alleged child trafficking. The police said they rescued 12 children from an unregistered orphanage run by the couple.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

