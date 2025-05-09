Security agencies have killed a suspected member of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who attacked and murdered many travellers in Imo State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, announced this in a statement on Friday.

The attack

PREMIUM TIMES reported how some gunmen, on Thursday, blocked a highway and murdered a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people, including travellers along Okigwe-Owerri Road between Umuna and Amuro communities.

Umuna and Amuro are separate communities in Onuimo and Okigwe Local Government Areas of the state respectively.

The gunmen also razed over 20 vehicles, mainly tippers and trucks, during the attack believed to have been carried out by suspected IPOB members.

How the security agencies killed one suspect

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said a joint security team launched an “intelligence-led” operation on Friday to track down the gunmen who attacked the motorists on Thursday.

The police spokesperson said the joint security team comprised personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies.

He said, during the operation, the joint team raided the suspects’ hideout in Abor-Umulolo, a community in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

“The hoodlums on sighting the operatives, opened fire but were overwhelmed by the superior fire power of the operative. In the ensuing gun duel, one of the hoodlums was neutralised, while others fled with varying degrees of bullet wounds,” he said.

A Toyota Corolla with registration number ENU 283 CN believed to have been snatched and one HP laptop were recovered from the hoodlums during the operation, according to the police.

“The body of the neutralised suspect has been deposited at the morgue, while the recovered items are in police custody for further investigation,” Mr Okoye added.

The police spokesperson reiterated that an intensive manhunt was ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

He said the state police command has urged residents of Imo State to remain vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to the police for action.

“Further updates will be provided as investigations continue,” he assured.

