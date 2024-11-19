The Abia State Government has approved the State Health Insurance Scheme, aimed at providing comprehensive health coverage for civil servants in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, made this known on Monday during a press briefing on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Umuahia.

Mr Kanu said that the government had provided N500 million as a counterpart fund for the scheme to further strengthen its drive to improve workers’ welfare.

He said that “by this development, all the state civil servants are supposed to enrol in the scheme”.

Mr Kanu said that every civil servant would be required to contribute five per cent of their basic salary as a prerequisite for enrollment in the scheme.

He said the government would provide 2.5 per cent of the monthly contribution for Abia State workers for the first three months to boost their morale.

“Usually, civil servants are supposed to contribute five per cent of their basic salary every month.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The government would pay 2.5 per cent of the 5 per cent to encourage civil servants to enrol in this scheme,” Mr Kanu said.

The commissioner also said the government had approved a comprehensive upgrade and remodelling of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH), Aba.

He said that this was aimed at transforming ABSUTH into a befitting medical institution.

According to him, the decision to remodel the institution was informed by the need to strengthen the present administration’s resolve to transform the health sector.

Mr Kanu also said that the Abia State Specialist Hospital had regained the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria’s accreditation status for training medical interns.

He said the accreditation came with an increase in the training quota from 24 to 36 of such personnel.

Mr Kanu described the development as a major milestone in the state’s health sector.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

