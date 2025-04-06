In January, Governor Charles Soludo signed the Anambra State Homeland Security Bill 2025 into law, establishing the Agunechemba as a vigilante group in the state.

The law banned the making of charms for the commission of crime and the performing of sacrifices along the road in the state.

It also outlawed the practice of Oke-Ite and Ezenwanyi for the purpose of wealth accumulation through supernatural means.

The law imposes six years imprisonment or N20 million or both on defaulters upon conviction.

The legislation seeks to check growing insecurity in the South-eastern state.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, the Commissioner of Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, speaks about why the native doctors and fake pastors were being tracked down in the state and how the law is aiding the fight against insecurity in the state.

Excerpts:

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

PT: The Anambra State Homeland Security Law (2025) was recently assented to by Governor Charles Soludo. How has it helped in the fight against insecurity in the state?

Law: The Anambra State Homeland Security Law (2025) has proved to be a lifesaver. Since it was signed into force by the Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, on the 18th of January 2025, and the launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achi and Agunechemba, which also took place the same day at Awka, Anambra, security has significantly improved.

Government is not yet there but certainly not where government used to be, say, in 2024. For example, the spate of kidnapping is almost completely reversed, and if things continue this way, kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism in Anambra will soon be a thing of the past. Udo Ga-Achi and Agunechemba are constituted to fight kidnapping, armed robbery, Yahoo Plus, fake native doctors and malevolent native doctors, fake pastors, drug dealers, etc. In less than two months of operation, calm has returned to Anambra State. Kidnapping will soon be eradicated in the state.

PT: We understand that some native doctors have been arrested over alleged involvement in insecurity in the state. Will they face prosecution?

Law: Yes, a good number of native doctors have been taken into custody for suspected involvement in crime and criminality in Anambra State. The new homeland law criminalises Oke-Ite and its variants like Ibubo, Awale, Udu Akomili, Aro Agbaka, and so on.

For the avoidance of doubt, these are money potions prepared by these evil native doctors for people who want wealth without work, which you know is criminal. There is also the one they call “Odeshi,” that is the ‘traditional bulletproof.’ The government has cause to believe it is also fraudulent because some of these native doctors deceiving our people would use blank bullets to test their work and not real bullets, and the people don’t know. Many of the kidnappers and killers killed or captured are found with the amulets and charms and yet get killed, whereas the charms are supposed to be bulletproof. So how come they get killed? You can see why many of these native doctors are in custody undergoing interrogations and investigations. The government can’t let them go before concluding investigations. Those against whom the government establishes prima facie cases will certainly be charged in court, while those without substantial cases against them will be set free. Certainly, the native doctors will have their days in court as prescribed by the law.

PT: How many native doctors have been arrested so far?

Law: I can’t say precisely how many native doctors are in custody because the number keeps increasing. But they may be over 30 already, and the number will keep rising because Agunechemba and Operation Udo Ga-Achi are hunting them down and bringing them in.

But let me also categorically state: the government is not after genuine traditional Igbo religion worshippers or rational medicine practitioners, only evil native doctors and fake native doctors who are making Oke-Ite and other dangerous charms.

The new security operation is also after fake pastors because the government has evidence that these native doctors are also preparing charms for some of these so-called pastors.

PT: How does the preparation of “Oke-Ite” by the native doctors fuel insecurity in Anambra and other places?

Law: As I said earlier, Oke-Ite means Ogwu ego, which is money potion or ritual. It is prepared for an individual to make money without commensurate work. The government has cause to believe that Oke-Ite involves human sacrifice with a full human being or parts or human blood. The government is, therefore, legitimately concerned. And come to think of it, we all see ritual murders all the time, and we know because certain vital parts are taken, like private parts, breasts, tongues, eyes, and so on. These are all criminal activities. Apart from the possible murder of persons for money rituals such as Oke-Ite, there are other associated crimes – drug trafficking, human trafficking, kidnapping, armed robbery, and so on. These killers and kidnappers wear charms, which give them Dutch (foolish) courage to believe they can kill and not be killed. Many of them end up in prisons overseas because the charms failed in foreign lands. Some are killed.

PT: What does the state government plan to do with the confiscated Oke-Ite allegedly prepared by the native doctors?

Law: I can’t say for sure but I believe the shrines along with their Oke-ite will be destroyed at the end. They can’t be preserved because I don’t see any useful or positive purpose they will serve.

PT: Recently, some native doctors protested against the state government’s implementation of the security law. How is the situation being managed?

Law: Days ago, my brother, the commissioner for culture, entertainment, and tourism, held a meeting with over 500 native doctors and Ndi Ezenwanyi at the state secretariat in Awka. There was no protest by native doctors anywhere in Anambra State that I am aware of. The video you may be referring to didn’t happen in Anambra. The native doctors the government had a meeting with came from all over the state, over 500 of them. They generally welcomed the new law and the ongoing sanitisation exercise. Their only concern was the outlawing of sacrifice in the rivers. Their argument was somewhat valid, and I believe the government will meet them halfway if they make their case properly.

PT: Some people argue that the new security law is in violation of the right or freedom of worship of the traditional religion. How do you respond to this?

Law: I have answered that question already, but for emphasis, let me repeat: the new law did not abolish Igbo traditional worship and couldn’t have done either. It rather seeks to strengthen it by ridding it of fakery and quackery and evildoers. No religion validates crime and criminality. The true Igbo traditional worshippers have declared support for the cleansing exercise and are already cooperating with the government. No amount of blackmail will make the Soludo government back down. The fight is for the recovery of the soul of Anambra from the evil coven where the evil ones have confined it. It is a fight the government cannot afford to lose and with the cooperation of Ndi Anambra, victoria acerta!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

