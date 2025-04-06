The United States is revoking all visas held by South Sudanese nationals and halting the entry of new arrivals from the African country.

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, announced on Saturday that the move is in response to South Sudan’s refusal to take back its citizens expelled from the US.

Since President Trump’s return to the White House, the US government has embarked on controversial immigration, including the deportation of individuals considered to be in the country unlawfully.

Many countries and rights groups have faulted the deportation moves, including of persons who have no criminal record or are publicly critical of US policies.

The US had also warned that nations refusing to promptly accept their deported citizens could face penalties, such as visa restrictions or trade tariffs. This policy was nearly enforced on Mexico when its government initially refused to allow a US flight deporting migrants to land.

Mr Rubio, in a post on X, disclosed that South Sudan is also refusing to take back citizens who have been identified as illegal migrants in the US.

“It is time for South Sudan’s transitional government to stop taking advantage of the United States,” Mr Rubio said.

“South Sudan has failed to respect the principle that every country must accept the return of its citizens in a timely manner when another country, including the US, seeks to remove them,” Mr Rubio said in a statement.

“Effective immediately, the United States Department of State is taking actions to revoke all visas held by South Sudanese passport holders and prevent further issuance to prevent entry into the United States by South Sudanese passport holders.

“We will be prepared to review these actions when South Sudan is in full cooperation,” he added.

While the number of South Sudanese set to be deported is unknown, it is likely to include nationals who had been granted “temporary protected status” (TPS) by the Biden administration. The designation will expire on 3 May.

TPS is a programme that allows people from war-torn countries like South Sudan or those experiencing environmental disasters or other extraordinary conditions to stay in the US temporarily.

About 133 South Sudanese live in the US with TPS, with an additional 140 eligible to apply, according to the US Department of Homeland Security.

