Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has affirmed his administration’s commitment to upholding press freedom and creating an enabling environment for the media to thrive.
Mr Otti said this on Thursday during the unveiling of Abia Think Tank (ATT) Online News, Abia North Zonal Office, in Amaekpu Ohafia in Ohafia Local Government Area (LGA).
The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, highlighted the progress recorded by his administration in infrastructure, economic revitalisation, youth empowerment, healthcare, civil service reforms, and security.
He said the achievements resulted from the constructive partnership between the Abia government and the media.
“These achievements have been made possible, in part, by our constructive partnership with the media, whose responsible and balanced reportage has played a crucial role.
“We believe that an informed society is a progressive one. Therefore, we will continue to encourage professionalism, factual reportage, and integrity in media practice,” Mr Otti said.
He also emphasised the crucial role of the media in shaping public perception, holding leadership accountable, and fostering development.
“As an administration that prides itself on transparency, good governance, and inclusivity, we recognise the media as a vital partner in our mission to transform Abia for the better,” he said.
Mr Otti commended the ATT Online News for its commitment to credible journalism. He urged it “to remain steadfast in ethical journalism, serving as a voice of truth and a catalyst for societal transformation”.
He also expressed hope that the new office would serve as a hub for impactful journalism that would advance the state’s cause.
“We’re here to pass genuine information to the public”
In an address, the Chairperson of Ohafia LGA, Eleanya Kalu, commended the media outfit for providing a platform, where verifiable information would be disseminated to the public.
Mr Kalu urged the organisation to ensure that people receive accurate information on society’s happenings and avoid publishing news stories that tarnish individuals’ image.
He said, “What we want is a society where the information that is being shared is verifiable and exactly the way it happens.
“They should ensure that the platform is not used by politicians to put things the way they are not because we want a state where there is credible information that is shared in the public space.”
In a speech, The Chairperson of Abia State Harmonised Taskforce (Petroleum), Ifeanyi Azubuike, described the media as the bedrock of every society.
Mr Azubuike, a retired air commodore, said the media industry plays a crucial role in shaping society through information dissemination, education, advocacy, and even holding leaders accountable.
He said that the establishment of ATT Online News signified the publisher’s deep commitment to contributing to societal development through information dissemination and public engagement.
He urged the outfit to uphold the ethics of journalism, ensuring credibility, objectivity, and responsible content.
Earlier, the publisher of the online platform, Uduma Nnate, said the guiding principle of the outfit had remained objective and unbiased reporting.
“We are here to pass genuine and correct information to the public,” Mr Nnate said.
According to him, ATT Online News has its headquarters in Umuahia, and had taken strategic steps to establish branches in Abia North and South Senatorial Districts.
He said the decision to establish an office in Ohafia was informed by the need to strengthen grassroots journalism in Abia North.
Mr Nnate said the organisation has plans to float online radio and television stations in the area in future.
(NAN)
