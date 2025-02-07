The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has begun the payment of N50,000 monthly stipends to 10,000 indigenous youths from the Niger Delta under its Youths Internship Scheme.

Seledi-Thompson-Wakama, the director of Corporate Affairs at the NDDC, disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

She explained that the beneficiaries would undergo practical, hands-on training across the various organisations for 12 months to develop critical skills.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that during the inauguration of the scheme on 31 July 2024, Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the federal government’s approval of a N50,000 monthly stipend for the trainees.

According to Mrs Thompson-Wakama, the commission has completed the selection process and has begun placing trainees in organisations to gain practical experience.

“Consequently, with the completion of these phases, the payment of the monthly stipends has also commenced,” she announced.

She revealed that the 10,000 beneficiaries were transparently selected from over 3.2 million youths who registered for the empowerment programme.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“This unprecedented response highlights the immense potential and aspirations of our youths to improve themselves.

“NDDC remains steadfast in ensuring this life-changing opportunity reaches the most deserving candidates, creating a lasting impact and paving the way for a brighter future,” she stated.

Mrs Thompson-Wakama explained that the scheme had enabled the commission to collate essential data, including the qualifications, skills, interests, needs, and employment status of the youths in the region.

The data, she explained, would guide the commission in designing programmes tailored to address the unique challenges faced by young people.

READ ALSO: NDDC to resume work on road project abandoned for 12 years

She disclosed that the NDDC partnered with KPMG, an audit and consultancy firm, to enhance the commission’s corporate governance framework.

“KPMG has produced a Governance Advisory Report that will serve as a tool to support the commission’s transition from a transaction-based to a transformation-focused policy,” Mrs Thompson-Wakama added.

The director commended the youths for their patience and cooperation during the selection process for the scheme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

