The recent signing of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) Bill into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s journey toward balanced regional development. This historic step is part of an effort to address the long-standing infrastructural deficiencies, economic underdevelopment, and security challenges that have continuously hindered the North-Central region of the country. Just as the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) was established to restore the region devastated by insurgency, the NCDC aims to spearhead growth and sustainability in the North-Central states. This article will discuss the far-reaching implications of the NCDC Act, its potential benefits for the region, and the pressing need for an inclusive and dynamic leadership approach, particularly involving young people, to ensure its success.

The North-Central region, comprising Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has long been plagued by neglect. Despite being rich in agricultural resources, minerals, and strategic location, the region has faced severe challenges such as underdeveloped infrastructure, insecurity, and economic instability. Poor governance and lack of investment have prevented it from reaching its full potential. As the NCDC takes shape, it offers a clear framework to address these gaps. The Commission will focus on key areas such as infrastructure development, economic diversification, security enhancement, and youth empowerment — all critical to unlocking the region’s latent potential.

The North-Central Development Commission is set to deliver substantial positive changes to the region. With the new commission, there will be a focused effort on addressing the poor infrastructure that has long hampered economic activities. Roads such as the Lafia-Makurdi highway, Ilorin-Jebba Road, and Abuja-Lokoja Road will finally see completion, and new transport routes, including railways, will be developed to enhance trade mobility and access. In addition, basic amenities like schools, hospitals, and water supply schemes will be prioritised, providing the infrastructure essential for a thriving society. Furthermore, the Commission will place a strong emphasis on revitalising agriculture, which has historically been the backbone of the region’s economy. Farmers in the North-Central have faced numerous challenges, from low productivity to poor market access. By providing modern farming tools, irrigation systems, and agro-processing industries, the NCDC will boost agricultural output and create new economic opportunities. The revival of key industries, such as the Jos Tin Mines and Ajaokuta Steel Plant, will help diversify the regional economy and reduce reliance on agriculture alone.

The security situation in the North-Central has also been a major concern, with farmer-herder clashes, banditry, and communal violence destabilising the region. The NCDC will play a key role in fostering peace and security by working alongside security agencies to implement early warning systems, community peace-building initiatives, and rehabilitation programs for victims of violence. By addressing these security concerns, the region can become a more stable environment for both residents and potential investors, opening the door to greater economic growth. Another vital area of focus for the NCDC is youth empowerment. With a rapidly growing young population in the region, it is crucial that job opportunities are created and unemployment is addressed. The commission can spearhead skill acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives, and partnerships with the private sector to establish industrial hubs in strategic locations such as Kwara, Niger, and Nasarawa. Additionally, promoting the digital economy and fostering startups in areas like fintech, e-commerce, and software development will create pathways for young people to thrive.

Beyond economic growth, the NCDC must also invest in social development, particularly in education and healthcare. Many parts of the region still suffer from inadequate educational facilities and declining healthcare standards. To address this, the commission should prioritise the building and renovation of primary healthcare centers, particularly in rural areas, and invest in education by providing scholarships for students pursuing careers in science and technology. Training teachers and healthcare professionals will also be essential to ensuring that communities have access to skilled workers who can address their needs.

While the establishment of the NCDC is a promising step, its success hinges not just on its mandate but also on the quality of its leadership. It is imperative that the Tinubu administration takes into account the importance of including young people in the leadership and management of the commission. Across the world, younger generations are driving innovation and offering fresh perspectives. For the NCDC to be truly effective, it is crucial that young Nigerians — who are often the most affected by unemployment, insecurity, and lack of opportunities — are involved in leadership roles within the commission. Young leaders bring innovative solutions, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the region’s most pressing issues. Their involvement will enable a more dynamic and forward-thinking approach to regional development.

By giving young people leadership roles within the Commission, the administration would be investing in the future of the region and the nation as a whole. The participation of young leaders will also help foster a sense of ownership and accountability, promoting transparency and responsiveness. In a country where political leadership is often associated with older generations, empowering young people in a project of such national significance would send a powerful message that the development of the North-Central region is not just for today, but for generations to come.

The North-Central Development Commission offers a significant opportunity to bring lasting change to one of Nigeria’s most underdeveloped regions. But for this promise to be realised, the commission must be led by forward-thinking individuals who understand the pressing issues facing the region and who are committed to creating a brighter future. President Tinubu’s administration must prioritise the inclusion of young leaders in the commission’s leadership, ensuring that the region’s transformation is led by those who will inherit the responsibility of maintaining its growth for years to come. By doing so, Nigeria can achieve the long-awaited prosperity that the North-Central region deserves, creating a model for inclusive and sustainable development across the entire nation.

Omojo Wada, a Kogi-born lawyer and serial entrepreneur, is the founder of Solohan & Co.

