The counsel to the Chairman of the Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, charged with N12.3 billion fraud, on Monday appeared before a Federal High Court in Lagos in protest of the charge.
Bode Olanipekun (SAN) told the court that he was protesting because the charge had not been served on Mr Otudeko and two others charged along with him.
Mr Olanipekun is also the counsel to the three defendants.
The 13-count charge was preferred by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Mr Otudeko, a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc., Olabisi Onasanya; and a former board member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo.
They were charged alongside a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd.
EFCC alleged that the defendants obtained the sum under false pretences.
Details later…
