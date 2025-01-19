The police in Anambra State said their Special Anti-Cultism Squad in Enugwu-Ukwu has detained three suspects and recovered a black-coloured Lexus 330 SUV from them.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in the Anambra, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Awka on Sunday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the operatives intercepted the suspected car thieves on Wednesday. They were driving the vehicle without a plate number in the Kwata Junction area, Awka.
“Operatives of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, while on patrol in the morning of 15 January, intercepted three occupants of a black-coloured Lexus 330 SUV without a number plate at Kwata Junction, Awka,” Mr Ikenga stated.
He explained that during interrogation, the suspects – Ifesinachi Okonwko, 22, Chisom Okafor, 20, and Oderah Ebenezer, 20 – all male, confessed that they stole the car at Isuaniocha village, Awka North.
The spokesperson also stated that the suspects confessed to being members of the same criminal gang terrorising the people of Awka.
He urged anyone looking for the vehicle with highlighted features to come to the police headquarters, Awka, with valid proof of ownership for verification and possible collection.
(NAN)
