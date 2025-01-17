Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and the officers of the Nigeria Police for their role in achieving relative peace in the state.

Mr Otti disclosed this on Friday when the President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Elizabeth Egbetokun, paid him a visit in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The governor said that the police support and efforts in maintaining law and order have contributed to a stable and secure environment for the people of Abia.

He said the collaboration between the state government and security agencies has promoted safety and fostered development in Abia.

“As a government, we are very determined to support the officers and men that work for us.

“So, in addition to whatever is done at the centre for us, we sit down and design the architecture in such a way that it would work for us, and we work very closely with the Police Force.

“By the grace of God, with the work of your husband, his team and other members of the security, we have enjoyed relative peace in Abia State.

“We are not resting on our oars. We will continue to improve to ensure that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed, even if we don’t sleep as people who are serving them,” he said.

Support for POWA

Mr Otti also promised to support the POWA skills acquisition project to boost efforts to reduce poverty and unemployment in the state.

He said that he firmly believed in giving meaningful empowerment to the people as an effective strategy for achieving increased productivity.

“It is on that note that I want to give assent to your request to set up a skill acquisition centre.

“There are three major towns in Abia State – the administrative capital is Umuahia; the commercial capital is Aba, and then there is Ohafia.

“These are three major towns, and I would like, when you have gone around, you would come to us and tell us where you would like the centre to be set up.

“You can take it for granted that it has been approved, and beyond the land, we would also want to support you with labour,” he said.

The governor said true empowerment does not focus on handing out fish to feed someone for a day but on teaching them how to fish and equipping them with the tools they need to thrive independently.

He described the kind of empowerment the state government stands for as building capacity, fostering self-reliance and paving the way for sustainable development in Abia.

Governor Otti commended the association for evolving initiatives aimed at empowering its members and the Late Police Officers Wives Association (LAPOWA).

“It is heartwarming that the fallen heroes among the members of the Police Force are not forgotten and that you have come to reach out to members of POWA and LAPOWA,” he said.

Earlier, Mrs Egbetokun, also the wife of the inspector-general of police, commended the government for its achievements in road infrastructure and the state’s economic development.

She said that POWA’s mandate focuses on empowering women and children, especially the families of serving and fallen police officers, by equipping them with skills that would make them self-reliant.

Mrs Egbetokun appealed to the government for assistance in acquiring land for the establishment of a skills acquisition centre to empower members of POWA and LAPOWA.

