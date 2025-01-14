The Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Peer Lubasch, has advised Nigerian lawmakers to make legislation to secure investor confidence in road construction.

On Tuesday, Mr Lubasch gave the advice when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Works.

He said proactive legislation could put an end to the issue of contractors abandoning projects even after payment and, at the same time, encourage investors and stakeholders.

“Respectfully, I close with a request to the Senate to safeguard the industry as a whole. The issues we are here to discuss are not unique to the Odukpani-Itu-Ikot Ekpene Road or Julius Berger, specifically to protect due process and adherence to contractual cooperation.

“Proactive Senate intervention may resolve the challenges and send a strong signal to investors and stakeholders,” he said.

Last December, the Senate issued a warrant of arrest on the MD of Julius Berger to compulsorily appear before the lawmakers to explain why the construction company refused to complete reconstruction work on the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu highway.

The company’s management apologised while the lawmakers were on Christmas/New Year break.

During Tuesday’s plenary, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, also read an apology letter from the construction company, prompting the lawmakers to vacate the warrant of arrest.

After the plenary, Mr Lubasch and other company officials held an interactive session with members of the works committee.

At the meeting, the MD apologised and assured his company would collaborate with the Nigerian government and the National Assembly to resolve abandoned infrastructural projects.

“We look forward to working closely with this committee, the Federal Ministry of Works, and other stakeholders to resolve outstanding issues and deliver progress,” he said.

Track-record

Mr Lubasch emphasised that the company’s track record of consistent and reliable delivery of road projects showed their commitment to the country’s development

“I believe our unquestionable track record of consistent, reliable delivery of major projects since 1965 speaks to our unwavering commitment to project completion in this nation. Our continual investment in Nigeria reinforces this commitment,” he said.

The MD also said the construction company is cultivating a staff strength of about 10,000 across Nigeria.

“We are cultivating a staff strength of about 10,000 across Nigeria, inclusive of close to 300 international experts providing a diversity of knowledge and experience, enhancing our capabilities and technical know-how and at the same time supporting JBN in maintaining our standards.

“We hold about 6,500 pieces of well-maintained plant and equipment, which gives us an edge to mobilise and complete projects faster and effectively. I believe this amount of plant and equipment owned by a single company is unmatched in Nigeria,” he stated.

He, thereafter, handed over an apology letter to the Chairman of the committee, Barnada Mpigi.

Mr Mpigi, who represents Rivers South-east Senatorial District, appreciated the MD’s action.

