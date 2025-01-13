Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has approved the upward review of the salaries of the 459 customary court judges of the 153 customary courts across the state.
Reuben Onyishi, the senior special assistant to Mr Mbah on New Media, disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Monday.
Mr Onyishi said that the review would take effect from January, in line with the N80,000 minimum wage as obtained in the state.
He said that the review was sequel to the high cost of living that compelled the increase in the national minimum wage of N70,000 and Governor Mbah’s magnanimous increase of the minimum wage in Enugu State to N80,000.
|
“This also followed a memo dated 25 November 2024, addressed to the Governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr Osinachi Nnajieze, in response to which Mbah graciously approved the review,” Mr Onyishi said.
READ ALSO: Gov Mbah thanks Tinubu for visiting Enugu, pledges a more peaceful state
He said that the review also applied to the chairperson and two members that constituted each of the 153 customary courts in the state, in which the salaries of the chairpersons were moved from N42,989.76 to N92,989.76.
“Also the salaries of the two members are increased from N39,736.18 to N89,736.18,” Mr Onyishi said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999