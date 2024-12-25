Combined security operatives have dismantled a criminal camp and structures in Nimo, a community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east.
Tochukwu Ikenga, the police spokesperson in Anambra State, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said the camps were destroyed when a combined security team raided the Nimo Community on Tuesday.
“This decisive action followed credible intelligence on the activities of the criminal gang in the area, coupled with information obtained during the interrogation of suspects arrested in ongoing police operations across the state,” he said.
The spokesperson said apart from the destruction of several makeshift structures within the camp, the security team recovered 19 unexploded improvised explosive devices and “inflicted significant injuries” on fleeing suspects.
He said the operation was carried out by personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and members of Anambra Vigilante Group.
Commissioner speaks
The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has lauded the synergy between the security agencies and Nigerians who provide useful information for security operations, Mr Ikenga said.
Mr Obono stressed that continued collaboration between security operatives and Nigerians is important to ensure the safety and security of everyone, particularly during this festive season.
The police commissioner enjoined proprietors of private and public hospitals to immediately report to the police any individual seen with bullet wounds or injuries of a suspicious nature for action.
“This measure is critical to the ongoing effort to apprehend fleeing suspects and prevent further criminal activity,” he said.
“The Anambra State Police Command assures the public of its unwavering commitment to maintaining security dominance through sustained patrols and targeted operations aimed at ensuring a peaceful yuletide season for all.”
