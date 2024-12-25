Two police officers were fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with kidnappers in Imo State, an official said.

Imo, police spokesperson Henry Okoye said the two officers died from gunshot injuries sustained during the gun battle.

He said the police dismantled the notorious kidnapping and armed robbery syndicate at Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area of the state.

In his statement, Mr Okoye said three suspects were killed, and two others – David Ifeanyichukwu, 20 and Abuchi Joseph, 24 – were arrested.

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the operatives from the command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit executed the operation after extensive investigation and intelligence gathering.

“On 19 December 2024, the police engaged the criminals in a gun battle in Orogwe, Owerri West Local Government Area.

“The gang had been involved in the abduction of Osuji Chimereze and three others on 12 November 2024, during which they stole a Mercedes Benz and other valuables,” he said.

He said during the confrontation, the operatives recovered six AK-47 rifles with breach nos 11330, 12102, 3836, 8260 and 9940.

Mr Okoye added that 113 rounds of ammunition, a locally made gun, and two stolen vehicles, a Mercedes Benz ML 350 with registration number RRT 469 FF and a Hijet shuttle bus JRV 42 XA, were also recovered.

“The suspects had used these vehicles in their criminal activities, including the kidnapping of other victims.

“Unfortunately, two police officers were injured during the exchange of fire and later succumbed to their injuries.

“The Imo State Police Command mourns their loss and commends their dedication in the line of duty,” he said.

Mr Okoye stressed that efforts were now focused on capturing the remaining syndicate members, who escaped during the operation.

He assured residents that the command under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, was intensifying patrols and security operations in synergy with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free yuletide.

The spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station.

Palliatives for families of slain operatives

In another development, the command on Tuesday donated palliatives such as bags of rice, a live cow, and monetary gifts to families of 30 deceased officers in honour of their sacrifice and the spirit of the Yuletide.

The police commissioner, Mr Danjuma, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sirajo Fana, promised to prioritise the welfare of officers’ families.

Mr Danjuma encouraged them to remain strong and resilient.

Gift Ubi, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude for the gesture.

Mrs Ubi noted that the gift was not only a material relief but also an emotional comfort, especially during Christmas.

