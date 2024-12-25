Commuters in Port Harcourt on Tuesday expressed their frustration over the rising transportation costs for inter-state travel.

Fares to destinations such as Abuja, Lagos, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, and other states had increased significantly, in some cases doubling.

The price hikes left many residents struggling as they planned journeys to their hometowns to celebrate Christmas and New Year with their loved ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ‘s investigations at the Mile One and Waterlines motor parks and with leading transport companies, including GUO, ITC, and Chisco Transport, confirmed the sharp increases in fares.

For instance, GUO Transport charged N63,100 to travel from Port Harcourt to Abuja, while a trip to Lagos cost N57,100.

Chisco Transport charged N25,000 for Port Harcourt to Lagos, while travellers to neighbouring states had not been spared either.

At Rivers State Transport Company (RTC), passengers were paying N6,050 from Port Harcourt to Owerri, compared to N4,800 weeks ago.

Similarly, a journey from Port Harcourt to Onitsha by bus cost N9,050, Port Harcourt to Okigwe cost N6,000, and Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) charged N8,500 for travel to Uyo.

Mohammed Aliyu, a jewellery dealer, told NAN in Port Harcourt that the hikes had forced him to consider the risky option of travelling by night bus to save costs.

“Though it is risky travelling to Abuja by night, I cannot afford to pay about N60,000 for the journey.”

Chimamanda Okonkwo, a civil servant, explained that her husband had relocated to their village in Nnewi, Anambra, in March due to the rising cost of living.

“If not for my husband now living in the village, I wouldn’t be travelling to my hometown with my children because transportation costs are too high.

“For me and my three children to travel from Port Harcourt to Nnewi and come back, it will cost over N90,000.

“How can we cope in this country when my salary is completely consumed by transportation? The government needs to address this issue,” Mrs Okonkwo said.

Ifeanyi Chuku, a spare parts dealer, said that the worsening economic situation was affecting his business and personal life.

He said he had decided to leave his vehicle at home, thinking it would be cheaper to travel by commercial bus to his village in Anambra.

“Well, it isn’t cheap, considering it costs almost N10,000 for the journey.

“This country used to be where Christmas and New Year celebrations were exciting. I can no longer wait to leave Nigeria,” he added.

Tessy Ekema, a trader in Eleme, Rivers, stated that she recently paid N3,500 for transportation to Aba, compared to the N2,500 she paid a few weeks ago.

She questioned why the reduced pump price of petrol had not resulted in lower fares on the Eleme-Aba route.

Addressing the rising transportation costs, the Chairperson of Andoni Local Government Council, Rivers, Lazarus Nteogwuile, has announced free transportation for those travelling from Port Harcourt to Andoni between 24 December and 31 December.

Message to drivers from FRSC

Meanwhile, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has urged commercial and private vehicle drivers to avoid excessive speed and remain vigilant on the highways.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Rivers, Inyang Umoh, said that officers had been deployed to strategic points on the roads to ensure the safety of travellers.

“Personnel have been stationed to ensure free flow of traffic within Port Harcourt, the Eleme area of the East-West Road, and surrounding locations.

“We are likely to see increased movement in the coming days, but our officers are strategically stationed to manage the rush that typically occurs during Christmas,” he added.

Despite the proactive measures by the FRSC, Mr Umoh reported that one individual tragically lost his life in an accident on Monday along Ikwerre Road, near the Mile One market area of Port Harcourt.

Police to ensure safety

The police in Rivers have assured residents of their safety during the festive period.

Grace Iringe-Koko, the police spokesperson in Rivers, said that the command had opened checkpoints on major highways and other strategic locations on interstate roads.

“We have reinforced security along our roads and checkpoints to ensure travellers experience seamless movement during the holidays.

“In addition, officers are conducting 24-hour patrols on the roads, especially on the highways, to safeguard travellers against criminal activities,” she told NAN.

