The Chairperson of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, Eric Odo, presented the legislative council with N5.4 billion budget estimates for the 2025 fiscal year on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the budget was christened the “Budget of Aggressive Economic Recovery and Good Governance”.

Mr Odo said that of the N5.4 billion estimates, N2.71 billion is for recurrent expenditures, while the remaining N2.76 billion would finance capital expenditures.

“This budget is a product of careful planning and consultations with stakeholders across all sectors in the council area.

“Our primary goal is to ensure that the people of Igbo-Etiti benefit directly from the council’s activities and the resources at our disposal.

“We aim to continue building on the progress we have made, while taking bold steps towards new development projects,” Mr Odo said.

He said the budget was designed to accelerate the delivery of essential services to the area’s residents.

According to him, the budget reflects his administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing construction and expansion of rural roads to ensure that all the communities in the area become accessible.

He affirmed his determination to ensure the completion of the 16.5km Umuoka–Nkporogwu Ukehe–Ngele Okwete–Ugwuogo Road and other roads within the area.

“We will eliminate wastage and other unjustifiable expenditures that have no direct link with improving the welfare of the people.

“Above all, we intend to expand the revenue base of Igbo-Etiti by upgrading ICT infrastructure to bring all the Internally Generated Revenue into one platform,” he said.

On education, Mr Odo said that his administration would provide exercise books, desks, school sandals, socks, pens, pencils, and other writing materials to all public schools in the area.

He pointed out that the budget would go a long way in implementing measures to increase children’s enrolment in schools.

“Any parent whose child is caught hawking during school hours will be arrested and jailed,” he said.

He pledged that his administration would remain transparent and thorough in implementing the budget, when passed.

After receiving the budget proposal, the Leader of the Legislative Council, Stephen Okwu, promised that the council would give it an accelerated hearing and passage.

(NAN)

