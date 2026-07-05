The police in Cross River state have launched an investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found inside a church toilet in Calabar, the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Blessing Ayebe, reportedly attended a church service at the Presbyterian Church, Ikot Ansa Parish, on 28 June but never returned home.

According to information circulating on Facebook, Ms Ayebe’s body was discovered inside the church toilet at about 9 p.m. on 29 June.

Her daughter, Peace Ayebe, later reported the incident to the Federal Housing Police Station on 1 July after being informed by her brother, Saviour Ayebe.

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The woman was taken to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), where doctors confirmed her death. Her body was subsequently deposited at the hospital’s mortuary for preservation and an autopsy.

Police officers who visited the scene reportedly found no visible signs of violence on the body.

Responding to an enquiry from PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, the Police spokesperson in the state, Eitokpah Akata, said investigators were treating the case as a sudden and unnatural death.

“The case is under investigation. The corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for preservation and autopsy to determine the cause of death.”

Mr Akata, an assistant superintendent of police, said no arrests have been made because investigators had yet to establish evidence of criminal involvement.

“No suspect has been identified or arrested at this stage, as there is presently no evidence of foul play.”

Mr Akata said the outcome of the autopsy would guide investigators in determining the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

“Investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated as they unfold.”

Awaiting autopsy

The police have not disclosed whether Ms Ayebe had any underlying medical condition or whether she showed signs of distress before entering the church toilet.

The autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death and establish whether it resulted from natural causes or other circumstances requiring further criminal investigation.

The incident has generated widespread reactions on social media, with many calling for a thorough investigation.

Background

The latest case adds to a string of incidents that have prompted police investigations in Cross River in recent months.

On Saturday, the police announced an investigation into the killing of a farmer and the shooting of another during an attack on farmland in Erei Community, Biase Local Government Area, assuring residents that those responsible would be identified and prosecuted.

The command is also investigating other recent violent incidents across the state, including the mob assault of a woman accused of witchcraft in Obubra Local Government Area, as authorities continue to urge residents to report suspicious activities and avoid taking the law into their own hands.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that could assist the investigation into Ms Ayebe’s death to come forward as detectives continue their inquiries.