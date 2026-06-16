Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration will continue to provide the necessary camp infrastructure to ensure a safe and conducive environment for corps members posted to the state.

Mr Otti spoke at Monday’s swearing-in ceremony of the 1,584 corps members for the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Umunna in Bende Local Government Area.

He described the corps members as “ambassadors of hope” whose service year would help to deepen national cohesion and drive grassroots development.

The governor, represented by his Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth development and national integration.

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Mr Otti announced that the second phase of the camp’s retrofitting would soon commence in the hostels and staff quarters, as well as the construction of a new standard parade ground.

“These upgrades are geared towards ensuring you have a conducive environment to learn, grow, and develop the skills needed to excel during and after service,” he said.

He urged the corps members to take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme seriously, saying that it aligned with Abia’s focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said, “With N77,000 monthly allowance, plus additional stipends from some PPAs, I encourage you to imbibe a savings culture and leverage NYSC business funding opportunities to start small-scale enterprises.”

The governor warned the corps members to shun cultism, drug abuse, and other social vices, pointing out that security agencies would not spare offenders.

He also cautioned them to avoid night journeys and unauthorised trips, in line with NYSC safety directives.

“Abia is known for peace and hospitality. I urge you to respect our culture, shun tribalism, and foster unity wherever you are posted,” he said.

Earlier, the NYSC state Coordinator, Yunusa Tanimu, said 1,584 corps members, comprising 680 males and 904 females, were successfully registered for the orientation course.

Mr Tanimu commended Governor Otti for his consistent support for the scheme, particularly in the ongoing renovation of corps lodges, the augmentation of camp feeding, and the provision of logistics.

He appealed for more support in furnishing the new NYSC state secretariat and in completing the multipurpose hall at the orientation camp.

Addressing the corps members, he said, “Since your arrival, you have displayed discipline, resilience, and enthusiasm.

“I urge you to sustain this spirit, participate actively in all camp activities, and take your service year as an opportunity for self-discovery and national impact.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Oath of Allegiance was administered to the corps members by the state Chief Judge, Justice Lilian Abai, who Justice Chido Nwakama represented.