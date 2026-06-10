The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says its investigation into the train derailment that occurred along the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor on Monday, 8 June, has progressed with the retrieval of critical evidence.

The Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mrs Adebayo-Arowojobe noted that the bureau had completed key on-site investigative activities.

“Following the notification of the accident, the Director General of the NSIB, Alex Badeh Jr., led the bureau’s investigation team to the accident scene to initiate an inquiry.

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“He was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Dr Kayode Opeifa, and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Mr Funsho Adebiyi, as part of a coordinated response involving relevant transportation stakeholders and authorities.

“At the scene, investigators conducted documentation of the accident site, examined the affected rail equipment and infrastructure, gathered operational and technical information, and interviewed relevant personnel connected to the operation of the train.

“The recovered evidence obtained from witness interviews, operational records, maintenance documentation, and other investigative sources will be subjected to detailed examination by the Bureau’s specialists,” she said.

Speaking at the accident scene, Mr Badeh expressed the bureau’s condolences to those affected by the accident.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who sustained injuries, and every passenger affected by this tragic occurrence.

“We understand the pain and uncertainty such an event brings, and we want the public to be assured that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has commenced a thorough and evidence-based investigation.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead and generate actionable safety recommendations aimed at systematically addressing identified risks and preventing a recurrence on our railway network,” he said.

As part of the visit, Mr Badeh demonstrated the bureau’s commitment to the human dimension of transportation safety by personally meeting with passengers affected by the derailment.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives, conveying the condolences of the NSIB and the government.

The director general also visited injured victims receiving treatment at various primary healthcare centres and hospitals, where he offered words of comfort, support, and reassurance.

“The Bureau is working in close collaboration with the NRC, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Federal Ministry of Health, and other relevant federal and state agencies throughout the investigation process.

“NSIB acknowledges and appreciates the cooperation of the NRC, Federal Ministry of Transportation, and Nigeria Air Force, whose support facilitated the efficient mobilisation of resources and access to operational facilities and information required by the investigative team,” he said.

He emphasised that the NSIB investigation was strictly safety-focused and non-punitive.

“The purpose of the investigation is not to apportion blame or determine civil or criminal liability.

“The essence is to establish the circumstances of the occurrence, identify causal and contributing factors, and determine measures that can enhance the safety of rail transportation operations in Nigeria.

“Upon completion of the investigation process, the bureau will publish its findings and issue safety recommendations,” he said.

Mr Badeh assured that the recommendations would strengthen rail transport safety and reduce the likelihood of future occurrences.

(NAN)