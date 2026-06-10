Former Niger Delta militant leader and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has appealed for calm over growing tensions in Delta State following protests on the controversial ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency.

Mr Ekpemupolo made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday, after women and youths from several communities occupied oil and gas facilities in the Escravos and Warri River areas to protest the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) handling of the delineation exercise.

“Since yesterday, 8 June 2026, we are all living witnesses to the mass action by peaceful women and youths from our various communities occupying oil and gas installations in the Escravos and Warri River areas,” the statement said.

The Ijaw leader said many Nigerians had called for a peaceful resolution of the dispute and asked all parties to avoid actions that could worsen the situation.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“The current political situation arising from the failure of INEC to complete the delineation of wards in the Warri Federal Constituency and mass action must not be allowed to be hijacked or to degenerate into violence of any sort,” he said.

Mr Ekpemupolo described the Ijaw people as historically peaceful and appealed to residents to maintain restraint regardless of prevailing grievances.

“I am calling for calm no matter the situation,” he said.

He also called for an urgent meeting of community leaders to chart a path toward resolving the impasse.

“We must all join hands in seeking a peaceful resolution to this impasse,” he added.

The former militant commander urged INEC to take steps capable of restoring peace in Warri and neighbouring communities.

“INEC must determine to do the right thing and restore the peace in Warri and environs,” he said.

He appealed to members of the Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo ethnic nationalities to remain calm and allow the electoral commission to address outstanding issues.

Escalating tensions

Mr Ekpemupolo’s intervention follows rising tensions over INEC’s ward delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency, a politically sensitive area comprising Warri South, Warri South-West and Warri North Local Government Areas.

The controversy has triggered a series of protests by groups claiming that the electoral commission has either failed to complete the exercise or has acted in a manner perceived as unfavourable to their interests.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that on Monday, protesters occupied several oil and gas facilities in the Warri area, disrupting logistics operations and raising concerns about the impact on crude oil production.

Some community groups claimed that up to 13 oil flow stations were affected by the protests, although government agencies have yet to provide an official assessment of the disruption.

The development has heightened concerns about security and oil production in the Niger Delta, a region that accounts for the bulk of Nigeria’s crude oil output.

READ ALSO: Oil pipeline security feud deepens as contractor accuses Tompolos security outfit of sabotage

Backstory

The delineation dispute stems from a Supreme Court judgement directing INEC to undertake a fresh delineation of electoral wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency.

The exercise has since generated disagreements among Ijaw, Itsekiri and Urhobo stakeholders, with rival groups accusing one another of attempting to gain political advantage through the process.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported protests by an Ijaw and Urhobo group against what they described as delays and alleged interference in the implementation of the delineation exercise.

The group known as the Indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo People of Warri Federal Constituency in Delta State warned that failing to address their concerns could further inflame tensions in the oil-rich region.