Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of Rivers State and immediate past minister of Transportation, has been declared winner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Primary election in Bayelsa State.

Mr Amaechi defeated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen by a wide margin, polling more votes in all the eight local government areas of the state in a direct primary election conducted on Monday in the 105 wards in the state.

Announcing results at the ADC Collation Centre in Yenagoa on Tuesday, Chairman of the ADC Presidential Primaries Committee in Bayelsa, who doubled as Returning Officer, Promise Dappa, declared that Mr Amaechi got a total of 44,404 votes while Atiku got 6,570 votes and Mr Hayatu-Deen polled 939 votes.

He said out of a total of 56,356 registered voters, 53,298 were accredited, with valid votes of 51,913 and 1,785 rejected votes.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Dappa, a retired air commodore, who was flanked by other members of the committee and party leaders in the state declared: “By the powers conferred on me as chairman of the presidential primary election in Bayelsa and returning officer of the Presidential Primary election, I declare Chibuike Amaechi as winner of the ADC Presidential Primary election in Bayelsa, having polled the highest number of votes in the state.”

(NAN)