The French government has selected Manji Wilson, an aide to Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, for the prestigious 2026 Future Leaders Invitation Programme.

The Future Leaders Invitation Programme is a programme of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Mr Wilson is the Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships, Strategic Linkages and Diaspora Engagements to the governor.

He is the only Nigerian selected for the 2026 edition of the programme, also known as Programme d’Invitation des Personnalités d’Avenir (PIPA) – a flagship leadership initiative organised under the patronage of the Government of France.

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The programme, facilitated through the Embassy of France, is designed to strengthen strategic engagement between France and a new generation of influential African leaders driving governance reforms, diplomacy, innovation, enterprise and sustainable development across the continent.

Mr Wilson’s selection is being viewed as a major boost to Plateau State’s growing international profile.

The Future Leaders Invitation Programme brings together outstanding policymakers, entrepreneurs, academics, reformers, and public sector leaders from Africa and France who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, institutional impact, and commitment to international cooperation.

Over the years, the initiative has become an important platform for strengthening Franco-African relations, promoting cross-border collaboration and building a network of emerging leaders positioned to shape future policy, investment and development conversations globally.

Mr Wilson’s emergence for the programme reflects his growing influence in international development cooperation, strategic partnerships, public policy advisory and subnational diplomacy.

As Chief Technical Adviser to the Plateau State Governor, he currently coordinates high-level engagements aimed at mobilising strategic partnerships, attracting development investments, expanding diaspora participation and advancing institutional collaborations aligned with Plateau State’s economic transformation agenda.

He has also played key advisory and coordination roles in facilitating engagements between the Plateau State Government and several bilateral, multilateral and international development institutions across Europe, Africa and other parts of the world.

His contributions have reportedly strengthened cooperation frameworks in governance reform, innovation ecosystems, youth development, enterprise support, digital economy initiatives, agriculture, education and sustainable development.

Before his appointment by the Plateau State Government, Mr Wilson had accumulated more than a decade of professional experience supporting democratic governance and institutional strengthening programmes, including assignments under European Union-backed governance initiatives in Nigeria and Kenya.

His experience spans programme management, development communications, stakeholder engagement, policy coordination, civic participation and international cooperation frameworks.

According to the statement, participation in the French programme is expected to provide opportunities for deeper engagement within European diplomatic, policy and investment circles, while also opening new windows for strategic partnerships in innovation, agriculture, education, technology, culture and enterprise development.

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The programme is also expected to enhance Plateau State’s international visibility and investment positioning, while contributing to broader conversations around subnational diplomacy, international cooperation and inclusive economic transformation.

Observers say the development further reinforces the Plateau State Government’s ongoing drive to expand credible international partnerships capable of unlocking economic growth, institutional development, youth empowerment and sustainable prosperity for the state.