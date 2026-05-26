Renowned businessman, Great Ogboru, on Monday, emerged the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Delta State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Ogboru polled 38,151 votes to defeat his only rival, Emmanuel Unuafe, who scored 1,182 votes during the election that took place across the 25 local government areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the exercise covered the state assembly, House of Representatives, Senate and governorship positions.

Announcing the results, the Chairman, ADC Primary Election Committee, Sambo Williams, lauded party members, delegates and aspirants for what he described as “a peaceful and orderly process.”

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Mr Williams, a professor, said the party ensured that all the aspirants were given equal opportunity to participate in the primaries, in line with the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

He said the conduct of the primaries demonstrated the party’s commitment to internal democracy, transparency and fairness.

He also said the successful completion of the exercise showed that the party remained united and prepared for the 2027 elections in Delta.

Mr Williams urged all the aspirants and party supporters to close ranks and work together for the progress of the party ahead of the governorship poll.

He advised them to work collectively, adding that the interest of the party was more important than individual ambitions.

He thanked members of the election committee, security agencies, delegates and party faithful for contributing to the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Meanwhile, Mr Ogboru’s supporters, who went into celebration at the secretariat after the result was announced, have expressed optimism that with him, ADC would be a strong force in the general elections in the state.