The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta on Thursday ratified Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s unopposed ticket as its 2027 governorship candidate in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party still held direct primaries for the governor in the 25 local government areas of the state, despite being unopposed.

Announcing the results at the APC state secretariat collation centre in Asaba, Vita Okafor, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) Delta chairman and returning officer for the State Governorship Primary Election, said Mr Oborevwori polled a total of 345,375 votes in the primaries, across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He lauded the governor for his achievements, policies and programmes that had positively impacted the people of the state, and had made the party proud.

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He said, “I, Sir Vita Okafor, chairman Governorship Primary Election Committee, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the Delta state Governorship Primary Election, held on May 21, 2026.

“The aspirant, Gov. Shariff Oborevwori, scored a total of 345,375 votes.

“Having satisfied the requirements of the APC constitution and guidelines and scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared winner of the primary election.

“He is also returned as the party’s governorship candidate in Delta State for the 2027 general elections,” Mr Okafor said.

NAN reports that the returning officers from each of the 25 local government areas had earlier taken turns to announce the scores recorded at the various wards in the local government areas.

Also speaking, the state APC Chairman, Solomon Arenyeka, lauded the party members for the feat attained in the national and state assembly primaries, which he said was sustained in the governorship primaries.

He said the primaries were well organised and peaceful throughout the process and urged the members to sustain the winning spree and replicate the same during the 2027 general elections.

NAN reports that the state deputy governor, Monday Onyeme, some members of the Delta State House of Assembly and other top party stalwarts were at the collation centre.

(NAN)