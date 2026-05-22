Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election after securing 459,393 affirmation votes at the party’s primary election held on Thursday.

Mr Sani, who contested as the sole aspirant, received overwhelming endorsement from delegates and stakeholders across the state during the exercise, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The primary election attracted top APC leaders, elected officials, delegates and supporters from the 23 local government areas of the state.

Announcing the result in Kaduna, Chairman of the Kaduna APC Governorship and House of Assembly Primary Election Committee, Hafiz Kawu, described the exercise as peaceful and transparent.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Kawu said the outcome reflected the growing unity and internal cohesion within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

The motion to adopt the affirmation votes was moved by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Liman, and was unanimously endorsed by delegates, amid cheers and celebrations from party supporters.

Speaking shortly after the affirmation, Mr Sani expressed appreciation to APC members, stakeholders and residents of the state for what he described as a strong demonstration of confidence in his administration.

The governor said the endorsement represented a renewed mandate to deepen inclusive governance, strengthen security and accelerate development across the state.

“We have made significant progress in restoring peace, strengthening unity and expanding development across Kaduna State through dialogue, inclusion and people-oriented policies.

“From infrastructure and education to rural transformation and urban renewal, our administration remains committed to improving the lives of our citizens,” he said.

Mr Sani assured residents of the state that his administration would consolidate on the gains already recorded and intensify efforts toward building a more peaceful, prosperous and economically vibrant Kaduna State.

(NAN)