A coalition of technology groups, engineering professionals and universities in Akwa Ibom State has launched a new initiative aimed at deploying artificial intelligence, robotics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to tackle challenges in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

The initiative, known as Project TAT AI (Transforming Agriculture Through Artificial Intelligence), was formally unveiled in Uyo on 6 May following the signing of a memorandum of understanding among six organisations drawn from academia, engineering and innovation ecosystems.

The partners include the Ibom Innovation Network, Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, the Centre for Computational Intelligence at the University of Uyo, the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Akwa Ibom State University, the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at the University of Uyo, and the Technology Incubation Centre.

The collaboration seeks to address labour shortages, post-harvest losses and inefficient farming practices through the application of AI-powered systems, autonomous harvesting technologies and smart storage facilities.

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Speaking during the launch, Hanson Johnson, president of the Ibom Innovation Network, said the project was designed to move agriculture from what he described as “farming by chance” to data-driven production.

“We are moving beyond the era of farming by chance,” Mr Johnson said. “By integrating AI with mechanical engineering, we are providing farmers with the tools to predict, adapt and scale. This isn’t just about technology; it is about economic resilience for the entire region.”

Also speaking, Uduak Asuquo, director of the TETFund Centre for Computational Intelligence at the University of Uyo, said the initiative reflected a growing global shift toward precision agriculture.

“With the adoption of precision sovereignty, there is a turning point in the agricultural landscape,” Mr Asuquo said. “This means that IoT and AI are no longer experimental approaches but very important technologies to global food security.”

According to him, technologies such as soil heat mapping and atmospheric intelligence could help improve productivity and reduce waste in farming operations.

The organisers said Project TAT AI will focus on two major areas: autonomous harvesting systems aimed at reducing dependence on manual labour and smart storage infrastructure designed to minimise crop spoilage before produce reaches the market.

They said the initiative adopts a “Lab-to-Land” model intended to ensure that innovations developed in universities are tested and deployed in real farming environments.

Bassey Asanga, chairman of the Akwa Ibom chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, described the partnership as part of the institution’s contribution to national development through engineering innovation.

“This is fulfilling part of our mission of contributing to national development through innovative engineering solutions and sustainable practices,” he said.

Another project member, Bassey Nkanang, called on farmers, innovators and development partners to participate in the programme.

“We are calling on young innovators, farmers and partners to identify with this initiative,” he said.

Organisers said the first set of innovations developed under the project would be showcased during the 2026 edition of Akwa Ibom Tech Week, scheduled for November at the Ibom Hotels & Golf Resort.

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Chairperson of the Akwa Ibom Tech Week planning committee, Enoabasi Emah, said the partnership could strengthen economic growth and deepen collaboration within the state’s technology ecosystem.

“This is a beautiful synergy that is bound to create maximum impact,” Ms Emah said.

The manager of the Technology Incubation Centre in Uyo, Iniobong Elshaddai, also pledged institutional support for innovators participating in the project, including intellectual property protection and commercialisation support.

The organisers said the initiative has entered its “Innovator Identification” phase and would focus on recruiting young innovators and researchers interested in agricultural technology solutions.

Project promoters said more details about the initiative are available on the Ibom Innovation Network website.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Indian government is using artificial intelligence to help farmers save time and increase yield. It also reported how a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, is using it to promote food security in his environment.