The FCT High Court in Maitama, Abuja, on Monday, issued a warrant for the arrest of convicted former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, for his absence from proceedings in a N31 billion fraud trial involving him and seven* others.

Mr Saleh’s absence from court on Monday forced the judge, Maryanne Anenih, to postpone proceedings until Thursday.

This is the second warrant of arrest issued against Mr Mammman in days, since 7 May when another court – the Federal High Court in Abuja – convicted him of N33.8 billion fraud in a separate corruption trial.

Mr Mamman was unceremoniously removed by then-President Muhammadu Buhari after his about two years stint in office, from August 2019 to September 2021.

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Judge Anenih ordered Mr Mamman’s arrest on Monday, after the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo, requested an order for his arrest and the continuation of the trial despite his absence.

“Application granted to proceed without the first defendant and application for bench warrant granted,” the judge ruled.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mr Mamman alongside seven others on nine counts of conspiracy, false pretence and intent to defraud to the tune of N31 billion.

His co-defendants are Mustapha Abubakar Bida, Joseph Omotayo Adewunmi, Ben Nsikak, Stephen Ojo, Oladipo Adebowale, Michael Achua and Ogunjobi Olusila.

On 16 October 2025, the EFCC arraigned the defendants before the court when they all denied the allegations.

All the defendants, except Mr Mamman, were in court on Monday.

Mamman’s prior arrest warrant

This is the second corruption case the former power minister is involved in. Both cases, one of which eneded in Mr Mamman’s conviction last week, centre on diversion of billions of naira meant for power projects.

On 7 May, the Federal High Court in Abuja convicted him* of N33.8 billion fraud.

His absence from court prompted trial judge James Omotosho to order the former minister’s arrest and postpone his sentencing until 13 May (Wednesday).

Mr Mamman’s defence team tried to explain away his absence from court on grounds of ill health. But the excuse did not sway the prosecution and the judge, who ordered the former minister’s arrest and directed that he must be produced in court on 13 May for sentencing.

On Monday, prosecution lawyer, Mr Oyedepo, informed FCT High Court judge Ms Anenih that the pending arrest warrant issued by the Federal High Court’s Mr Omotosho last week had yet to be executed.

Mamman’s unexplained absence

The judge asked Mr Mamman’s lawyer, Femi Atteh, a SAN, to explain to the court why his client was absent.

However, Mr Atteh said, “I do not know where he is. The DPPF (Mr Oyedepo) told us at the Federal High Court that our client is now the state’s property,” following the order of his arrest by the court last week.

Mr Atteh noted that the DPPF has a duty to produce Mr Mamman.

Responding, Mr Oyedepo maintained that he had never abdicated his duty as an officer of the court, adding, “A defendant without reasonable justification absconded from trial, so the client is still very much in his custody.”

But Mr Atteh disagreed with the accusation of hiding Mr Mamman. Mr Oyedepo then said, “The warrant issued by the Federal High Court has yet to be executed as the defendant is still in hiding.”

After ruling on his arrest, the judge adjourned until 14 May (Thursday) for the continuation of the trial.

State of the case

The charges relate to alleged diversions of funds meant for the Mambilla Power Project. The EFCC alleged that over N26 billion was diverted under Mr Mamman’s instruction using Bureau de Change operators. EFCC alleged in the case that the defendants diverted about N31 billion in public funds.

In March, the court rejected an application to halt the N31 billion corruption trial of former Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, and his co-defendants.

The application was filed by the second defendant, Mustapha Bida.

The EFCC has presented two witnesses so far in the trial before the FCT High Court. Both witnesses are bank officials.

Umar Abba, the first prosecution witness, is a Compliance Officer with Zenith Bank.

The EFCC, through Mr Abba, presented documents of account opening packages, signatory mandate, statement of accounts for transactions on various accounts and certificate of identification of Spinhills Biz International Limited, Silverline Ocean Ventures Limited, Beaver Builders Limited, Gurupche Business Enterprise, Breathable Investment Limited, First-class construction Project limited, Royal Perimeter Ventures, Dannywest Limited, Dorino Bright Limited, Sipikin Global Ventures Limited.

However, he said he did not know the defendants personally.

Similarly, the second prosecution, Leadu Kpandei, also a compliance officer with Guaranty Trust Bank, presented Fullest Utility Concept Ltd account opening documents, certificate of identification and statement of accounts of the company.

Mr Mamman served as minister of power between 2019 and 2021, during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former minister recently declared interest in the 2027 Taraba State governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Federal High Court in Abuja convicted him last week on 12 amended money laundering charges invoolving the diversion of funds meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric power projects.

EFCC arraigned him in July 2024, kickstarting the trial.

The commission accused him of conspiring with ministry officials and private companies to divert N33.8 billion meant for the Zungeru and Mambilla hydroelectric power projects.

Mr Mamman, the sole defendant in the case, pleaded not guilty.

During the trial, the EFCC called 17 witnesses and tendered 43 exhibits.

The defence did not call any witness but, instead, challenged the legality of the charges and the trial. The judge, Mr Omotosho, dismissed the challenge in his judgement on 7 May.

The judge is expected to sentence the convict on Wedensday.