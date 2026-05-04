The police in Akwa Ibom State said they have arrested 25 suspected cultists and recovered a firearm during a late-night operation in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the operation, carried out on 3 May at about 9:19 p.m., followed “credible intelligence” about suspected cult members’ activities at Oku Abak Village in Abak Local Government Area.

According to the statement, some police operatives stormed the location, described as a notorious black spot, where the suspects were allegedly holding a meeting.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“During the operation, police arrested a total of 25 suspects,” the police said.

The police listed the suspects as Ubong Victor, Gabriel Utitofon, Liberty Sunday, Onyekachi Celestine, Sifon Ekong, Aniekeme Friday, Emmanuel Sunday, Emmanuel Johnson, Usiene Michael, Michael Effiong, Mbetobong Johnson, Christian Daniel, Baribor Zorka, Solomon John, Moses Eno, Ella Sunday, Esther Samuel, Gift Okon, Esther Effiong, Delight Eze, Agatha Godwin, Faith Simon, Favour Naru, Precious Effiong and Hope Edet.

The police said a search of the area led to the recovery of a locally made pistol, two live cartridges and a red beret suspected of being used for cult activities.

The statement added that police also impounded three motorcycles and a minibus believed to have been used for criminal operations.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police in the state, Baba Azare, as saying that the operation is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal networks across the state.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and are cooperating with ongoing investigations. Efforts are also underway to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate,” the statement said.

The police asked residents to support security agencies with timely and credible information, assuring that all reports would be treated with confidentiality.

Some weeks ago, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police in the state arrested seven suspects who used a church as a criminal hideout.