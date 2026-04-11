The Police Command in Rivers State has announced the appointment of Blessing Agabe, an assistant superintendent of police, as its new spokesperson.

The appointment was approved by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, according to a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday by the outgoing spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, a chief superintendent of police.

According to the statement, Ms Agabe was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as an ASP in 2023, following training at the Nigeria Police Academy.

The new spokesperson holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the academy and a Master of Laws from Rivers State University.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

She also attended specialised courses, including combat operations and counter-terrorism training at Ende Hills, Nasarawa, and leadership training at Shere Hills, Jos.

Ms Agabe has served in various capacities within the force, demonstrating professionalism, discipline and dedication in her assignments.

Her previous posting included the Divisional Police Station, Okporo, Human Rights Section, and Second-in-Command, Police Public Relations Office, Rivers Command, where she served last before her appointment.

She hails from Ogoni in the Tai Local Government Area of Rivers.

Ms Iringe-Koko assured the public of sustained transparency, effective communication and strengthened police-community relations under Ms Agabe’s leadership.

(NAN)