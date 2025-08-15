The police in Akwa Ibom State have arrested a suspected fake doctor parading himself as an ophthalmologist.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, said the suspect, Gabriel Gideon, was administering a mixture of unapproved substances to hundreds of people in communities in Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The suspect was reportedly treating eye defects with unapproved substances when he was arrested on Thursday, Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said.

“Mr Gideon confessed to not being a qualified ophthalmologist. He allegedly assembled over 300 people in each village, charging them N500 to administer a concoction of olive oil, juice, and water as a cure for various eye conditions.

“A medical team from the Ministry of Health confirmed the nature of the unapproved substances,” Ms John said.

The incident came a day after police operatives in the state arrested a suspected car thief and recovered the stolen car.

The suspect, Otoabasi Ime, the police said, was found in possession of a Toyota Camry confirmed to be one of the stolen cars connected to a previously apprehended syndicate.

“The command is intensifying efforts to recover the remaining stolen cars,” Ms John had said in a statement sent to this newspaper on Thursday.

This newspaper last month reported that the police arrested a suspected car thief and vandals in the state.

The suspect was arrested through a stop and search operation conducted along Ikot Ekpene Road main park, the police had said.