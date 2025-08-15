An Ondo State High Court in Akure has sentenced David Friday and Innocent Victor, to death by hanging for their involvement in armed robbery.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, armed robbery, and impersonating members of the armed forces.

A prosecution witness, Akinmodun Akinleye, told the court that while returning from his farm along Ibepo in Idanre on 15 January 15, 2021, at about 1 a.m., he was stopped at Ojalade Junction by two men—one wearing a black police T-shirt and the other in full military camouflage.

He said both were armed with jack knives and were flashing the headlight of their TVS motorcycle at him.

According to him, the men ransacked his vehicle, took N6,000 from him, and instructed him to fuel their motorcycle with 30 litres of petrol, which he did.

He later discovered that his Itel phone, valued at N8,500, was also missing.

Another prosecution witness, Olowogbadegun Lanre, a security guard, said he was on night duty at Yaba Junction in Idanre that same night when he saw two men on a black TVS motorcycle one in a police T-shirt and the other in army camouflage.

He said they ordered him to drop his gun, but he refused. Shortly after, the men stopped an 18-seater bus, ordered the driver out, made him sit on the floor, and took all his money.

Mr Olowogbadegun said the men beat the driver with jack knives and their fists, taking N5,000 from him. They offered him (Olowogbadegun) N2,000, but he declined.

“Around 4 a.m., the driver returned to ask if I knew the two men, and I confirmed that I did. Together, we went to the police station to report,” he said.

When invited by the Divisional Police Officer, the driver identified the man who had robbed him while wearing the police uniform.

The third prosecution witness, Adeyeye Sesan, a transporter, testified that he was returning home when he encountered the two men—one in military camouflage and the other dressed like a policeman.

He said the man in camouflage demanded N10,000, and when he refused, the man slapped him, dragged him out of his bus, and began to beat him. The other man, in police uniform, joined in, using a pistol and sticks to assault him.

Mr Adeyeye said they forcibly took N125,000 from his pocket the proceeds of his work for the day. After robbing him, they dragged him back to his bus and injured his leg with a dagger, threatening to kill him with the pistol.

The police prosecutor, Ilesanmi Samuel, an Inspector, told the court that investigations revealed David Friday was a serving member of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Olofin Police Station, Idanre, while Innocent Victor’s claim of being a soldier was false, as confirmed by the Owena Cantonment in Akure.

“Both men confessed to the crimes,” he said.

In his judgment, the judge, W.R. Olamide, held that the prosecution had successfully proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the defendants to death by hanging.