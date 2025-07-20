The Ijaw National Congress (INC) has proposed the creation of two additional Ijaw States.

The proposed states, the INC said, should be carved out from Edo, Delta, Ondo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River and Akwa Ibom.

Benjamin Okaba, the global president of the INC, made the proposal in his memorandum at the National Assembly Constitution Review Public hearing for South South Zone, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja on Saturday.

Mr Okaba proposed that the two states, Toru-Ebe and Oil Rivers states be carved out of Edo, Delta, Ondo as well as Rivers and Akwa Ibom respectively.

“We reaffirm our demand for the creation of two additional homogeneous Ijaw states; Toru-Ebe comprising Ijaws in Delta, Edo and Ondo and Oil Rivers State made up of Ijaws in Rivers and Akwa-Ibom

“We also propose additional 33 local government areas for Bayelsa, which currently has just eight.

“The demand for the creation of the proposed Toru Ebe State is aimed at addressing long-standing yearnings and aspirations of the people for justice, peace, stability, self-determination and development.

“The territorial configuration of the proposed Toru Ebe state includes only ljaw clans in the present Delta, Edo and Ondo states.

“These distinct yet culturally homogeneous clans of the Ijaw ethnic nationality and customary owners of all land living in a geographical contiguous territory of their own and have been deliberately balkanised into different political and administrative units in the country are the ones demanding for the creation of the proposed state,” he said.

He noted that the oil revenue from the Ijaw areas in the three states accounted for the largest revenue accruing to them from the National Economy.

According to him, in spite of the receipt of the 13 per cent Derivations Revenue by Edo, Delta, and Ondo, the Ijaw areas which are mineral producing have been denied any meaningful development.

“Modern infrastructure social services such as schools, hospitals, potable water are near absent in Ijaw communities especially in Edo.

“Ancient traditional tools are easily denigrated and denied official recognition and patronage. With the political fragmentation in place, it has been impossible for an Ijaw man in Edo to become a mere ward councillor.

“Because of the neglect, there is a high level of rural-urban migration leading to the loss of indigenous cultural heritage.”

The INC president said that, however, the Ijaw as inhabitants of this marshy and swampy terrain, were blessed with abundant natural resources including oil and natural gas.

He added that the proposed state with a population of about 2.7 million people have natural landscapes with beautiful beaches and lengthy coastline which could be annexed into a blue economy and tourism that would make it economically viable.

“We also propose Oil Rivers State that comprises Ijaws in Rivers and Akwa Ibom. This area remains the most naturally blessed but environmentally degraded in the entire world, with massive oil explodes, gas flaring threatening the very survival of the people.

“Just like our counterparts in Edo, the Ijaws, especially in Akwa Ibom, are left with no basic infrastructure, electricity, and healthcare services. There is no meaningful state and federal government infrastructure in these Ijaw communities.

“Due to the long period of fragmentation many Ijaw communities face cultural extinction with some losing their native language and their traditions. With the creation of the Oil Rivers state, the rich heritage and environment of our people can be resuscitated.

“The proposed Oil Rivers state with Isaka Town, located in the northern part of Okrika Local Government Area as capital is endowed with abundant natural and human resources such as vast mangrove forests, rich fishery and agricultural potentials, palm oil industry, tourism potentials, natural harbours and oil and gas resources (with over 30 major oil and gas fields, making it economically viable),” he said.

Mr Okaba further proposed an additional 33 local government areas for Bayelsa.

According to him, Bayelsa’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP is significant, thanks to its rich human and natural resources. As one of the largest oil and gas producing states in Nigeria, the state accounts for a substantial portion of the country’s oil production.

“In terms of GDP, the state’s contribution stands at $4.3 billion, with a GDP per capital of $1,773, according to 2020 rankings.

“The state’s economy is largely driven by the petroleum industry, with crude oil and natural gas being major contributors. The state, therefore, has a critical role in the actualisation of Mr President’s projection to meet up with OPEC quota of 2.06 barrels per day.”

He said that it was worthy to note that in spite of the state’s significant contribution to the nation’s GDP, land and river mass and huge potentials for steady growth and development, it currently had only eight local government areas, which include Brass, Ekeremor, Kolokuma/ Opokuma, Ogbia, Nembe, Sagbama Southern Ijaw and Yenagoa.

“We all know that eight LGAs for Bayelsa is a case of injustice in many ramifications in terms of federal resource allocation and fair representation.

“Our other concerns include protection and remediation of its environment, federal resource contribution through resource control and payment of tax, true federal constitution with no unitary colouration.”

He also called for the restoration of true federalism, including fiscal federalism, resource control (100 per cent derivation) and devolution of power.

He further proposed the alteration of Section 3 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended); establishment of regions, and proposed 10 federating units (federating states) by way of readjustment of the well-known and accepted six geopolitical zones in the country.

NAN reports that the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution has disclosed that it received 46 formal requests for the creation of new states.

This, the house said, is alongside 117 demands for new local government areas across Nigeria. The proposals, submitted by various interest groups, span all six geopolitical zones.

