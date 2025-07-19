The Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom, Ekaette Obot, has released 127 inmates during a visit to custodial centres in the state.

“This exercise aligns with the constitutional mandate of the judiciary to ensure that no person is unjustly detained without due process,” the chief judge said during the exercise.

This is contained in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday by the spokesperson of the Nigerian Correction Service in the state, Richard Metong.

Mrs Obot was accompanied on the visit by judicial officers, prosecutors, Legal Aid Council representatives, Nigerian Bar Association officials, and human rights observers, Mr Metong said.

The chief judge visited the four medium security custodial centres in Ikot Abasi, Eket, Ikot Ekpene, and Uyo.

A breakdown of the 127 inmates released indicates that four inmates were released from Ikot Abasi, 17 from Eket, 29 from Ikot Ekpene, and 77 from Uyo.

Mr Metong said the releases were based on various grounds, including overstayed remand durations, lack of diligent prosecution, ill health, missing case files, and compassionate considerations.

“This timely exercise brings relief to our facilities, restores hope to many, and underscores the importance of periodic judicial reviews,” said the Controller of Corrections, Akwa Ibom State Command, Frank Okonkwo.

According to the statement, Mr Okonkwo commended the chief judge for the visit and lauded the judiciary for its commitment to justice reforms and inter-agency collaboration.

Second pardon in 2025

State chief judges in the country regularly visit correction centres in their domains to pardon inmates on different grounds.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, Mr Metong said the exercise is done quarterly within a year. He commended the state chief judge for being consistent, stressing that the visit was the second the chief judge has embarked on in the year.

According to Mr Metong, during the first quarter visit, Justice Obot pardoned over 50 inmates across the four centres.

Punch newspaper last August reported that 44 inmates, including two females, were released across the four correctional facilities in the state when the chief judge visited.

A breakdown shows that six inmates were released from Ikot Abasi centre, five from Eket, 11 from Ikot Ekpene, and 24 from Uyo.

PREMIUM TIMES in March 2023 reported that the chief judge released 45 inmates across the state during a visit to the Correction Centres. Of the figure, three were freed from Ikot Abasi, nine from Eket, 11 from Ikot Ekpene, and 22 from Uyo.

