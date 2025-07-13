The Akwa Ibom government says it will shut down health facilities operating with unqualified medical staff in the state.
The Commissioner for Health, Ekem John, disclosed this during a health sector town hall meeting on Sunday in Uyo, the state capital.
Mr John said the decision is to ensure healthcare services are delivered by trained professionals, thereby safeguarding citizens’ health and well-being.
The commissioner stated that Governor Umo Eno had directed the Ministry of Health to strictly enforce regulations to eliminate illegalities posing a danger to public health.
He reiterated that the joint task force team had been inaugurated to combat fake and counterfeit drugs, as well as monitor private health facilities, and quacks operating in the health sector.
The commissioner added that as part of the sector’s reforms, the state government would soon commence the reregistration of all private hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical facilities.
“Today in Akwa Ibom, there is rampant medical quackery, with even tailors passing themselves off as medical doctors,” he said.
“The governor has directed the Ministry of Health to develop a revised guideline, and all private hospitals in the state must be reregistered.
“We will publish the guideline, and all hospitals will be given a time span to comply,” he said.
Mr John noted that the move would restore citizens’ confidence in the state’s health system and ensure strict adherence to ethical standards in both private and public facilities.
He also announced that the state government would launch two new oxygen plants in August at the General Hospital Ukpum Abak and Emmanuel General Hospital, Eket, to replace industrial oxygen plants.
He also applauded the governor for allowing major stakeholders in the health sector to provide inputs for the proposed Ibom International Hospital.
NAN
