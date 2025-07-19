Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday hosted a delegation of leaders from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) at his residence within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The visit was described by the party leaders as a consultation, aimed not at politics, but at drawing from the former president’s wealth of experience in leadership, unity, and national development.

The delegation included top officials from the NNPP across national, zonal, women, and youth structures.

Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the party’s 2023 gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, was also present.

The meeting centered on the need for visionary leadership, inclusive governance, and the role of elder statesmen in guiding the nation during critical times.

Speaking during the visit, Mr Obasanjo restated his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and stability. He emphasised that while he no longer belongs to any political party, his loyalty lies with the nation and its people.

“I do not belong to any political party. I belong to Nigeria,” he said. “My interest is in the unity and security of this nation, and I will continue to speak the truth to move Nigeria forward.”

The former president also noted that he sees himself not as a political player, but as a father figure to the nation.

He said he is more interested in promoting peace and national harmony than in political gain. Expressing his concern over the current state of national affairs, he pointed to a rising trend of people identifying more with their tribe and religion than with the country.

“People are now more committed to tribe and religion than to the country. That is not how to build a nation,” he warned.

Members of the NNPP delegation were quick to clarify that their visit was not about forming coalitions or seeking political alliances.

Rather, they said it was a mission of learning and national reflection.

Nweze Onu, the party’s National Vice Chairman (South-east), described the trip as a spiritual and consultative pilgrimage, adding, “We came to seek Baba’s wisdom and prayers. Anyone who seeks to lead must consult the elders.”

His South-west counterpart, Ademola Ayoade, reinforced the same point, saying, “We remain proud members of the NNPP. Our mission here is to learn how to rescue Nigeria from the deepening crisis of bad leadership.”

Ajadi Oguntoyinbo used the opportunity to speak out against the self-serving nature of modern politics.

He said Nigeria’s current political direction is not people-centered and called on the nation’s youth to begin preparing for the 2027 general elections by organising, mobilising, and voting for leaders with genuine interest in national development.

“Politics is about interest, but it should be the people’s interest,” Mr Ajadi declared. “We are not governing animals; we are governing human beings. If a leader is not addressing the needs of the people, such a leader is failing.” He went on to express his frustration with the lack of selfless leadership in the country. “I haven’t seen a truly selfless Nigerian leader fully committed to national development. That’s why we, the youth, must rise,” he added.

Also speaking during the visit, the NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, praised Mr Obasanjo for staying committed to Nigeria’s development long after leaving office.

He noted that the former president is one of the few elder statesmen still contributing to national progress beyond party boundaries. “Chief Obasanjo is one of the few elder statesmen still actively working for Nigeria, not for any party. We’re here to tap into that wisdom,” Mr Johnson said.

The women leaders in the delegation spoke passionately about the need for inclusive governance that gives a stronger voice to women and grassroots communities.

Among them were Ronnie Dikko-Killa, Lagos Chairperson; Chinyere Ofokansi, South-east Women Leader; Tosin Sole, South-west Women Leader; and Shakirat Arowolo, Ogun Secretary.

They all called for better policies that reflect the real needs of women in leadership and society.

Young leaders in the group, including Malik Sannie, the NNPP’s South-west Youth Leader, and Teluwo Kehinde, the party’s 2023 Ogun Central senatorial candidate, emphasised the urgency of youth involvement in shaping Nigeria’s political future.

They said real progress will only come when young Nigerians take active roles in decision-making and policy development.

Other members of the delegation included Oluwakemi Kayode, Dasola Adebayo, Oluyinka Folahan, Kilamuwaye Badmus, the party’s South-west Public Relations Officer, Olagbenro Bababowale, and Ibrahim Shuaib, who serves as the NNPP’s Treasurer in the South-west.

