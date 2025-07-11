Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has praised his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, as a “far-sighted leader”.

Mr Eno stated this in a message on Friday, 11 July, to celebrate Mr Emmanuel’s 59th birthday anniversary.

Mr Eno signed the message posted on the Akwa Ibom State Government’s Facebook page.

“Your life has been one of deep impact, of selfless services, of grace, and of purpose.

“Today, as always, I celebrate you for the legacy of impact you bequeathed us; the choices and decisions you made and the faith and love the people of Akwa Ibom State responded to those decisions,” the governor said in the birthday message.

He said Akwa Ibom remains peaceful today, the fundamentals of growth are on track, the state is rising, and the future looks bright and hopeful.

“As you turn 59, I pray for more robust health, wisdom and spirit of discernment so we may continue to benefit from the fountain of your knowledge.”

Governor Eno recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress, the ruling party at the centre. Many people, especially in Akwa Ibom, speculated that the governor’s political move may have hurt Mr Emmanuel, who has resolved to remain in the PDP.

“A day of worship”

Mr Emmanuel posted a birthday wish to himself on Facebook.

“Today is a day of worship and thanksgiving for the benevolence of God upon my life.

“While thanking God for my life, I choose, as always, to also pray that our country continue to grow in leaps and bounds, so that our people can always boldly say, ‘our today is better than our yesterday’.

“Kindly join me in celebrating God. Happy Birthday to me!” the former governor wrote.

