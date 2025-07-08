Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has continued to keep contractors handling infrastructural projects in the State on their toes as he pushes for quality and timely delivery through repeated unscheduled inspection tours of various project sites.
The governor, who embarked on another round of inspections on Monday, immediately after the State Executive Council meeting with all members of the Council, visited the Uyo City tourism ecosystem projects, comprising the 5,000-capacity International Convention Centre, the 200-room Ibom Hotel, ARISE Shopping City, amusement park, and others.
Fielding questions from Government House correspondents after the inspection, Governor Eno noted that his passion for delivering projects of global standard to the people drives his routine inspections.
“It is the Akwa Ibom people that drive our passion for quality service delivery. They voted for us to work, and we will continue to work for them. This is part of the responsibilities of the EXCO – to inspect and monitor projects. It is simply putting money where your mouth is. We are making sure the reports we are getting align with what is on ground,” he said.
According to the Governor, the entire set of infrastructural projects in Uyo City is tailored towards transforming the State’s tourism ecosystem for the economic benefit of the people and the State.
“The Shopping City is part of our overall design to help develop the tourism ecosystem around here in Uyo, which boasts of the International Convention Centre, the hotel, the shopping city, the amusement park, and more. All of these form part of our tourism ecosystem here. That was the concept, and we intend to realise it. People should be able to come here for their conferences and do their shopping in standard malls, just like what we usually see outside the country,” he added.
