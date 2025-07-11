The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has ordered all parties involved in the contentious ownership dispute over River Park Estate, Abuja, to maintain the status quo pending final determination of the matter.

The order was given on Tuesday by Judge S.U. Bature, in a suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/4221/2024. The application came in response to an oral application by a lawyer to Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited, the claimant in the suit, regarding ongoing controversies surrounding land documentation, including the Right of Occupancy (R of O) and Certificate of Occupancy (C of O).

A certified true copy of the ruling, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, reads:

“Upon the oral application of John Itodo, Esq., Counsel for the Claimant/Applicant, praying this Honourable Court to order parties to maintain the status quo, especially the 3rd and 4th Defendants, pending the final determination of this suit:

Application granted as prayed.

Parties are hereby ordered to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of this suit.”

The judge adjourned the matter until 27 October for hearing, as he warned against any interference with the disputed land while proceedings are ongoing.

Earlier in the same sitting, the court granted an application to correct the name of the first defendant. Claimant’s lawyer, John Idoko, clarified that the name originally listed—Dunamis International Christian Centre—was inaccurate and should be amended to reflect the Registered Trustees of Dunamis International Church.

“The amendment aligns with the rules of court and ensures that the appropriate legal entity is properly held accountable,” Mr Idoko told reporters outside the courtroom.

He added that the court declined submissions from an individual claiming to be the majority shareholder of Jonah Capital, citing his lack of formal joinder in the suit.

Dunamis denies encroachment claims

Responding to the court order, Dunamis Church lawyer, Felix Tyokase, said the church did not oppose the amendment and denied any wrongdoing.

“That order to maintain the status quo was already given as far back as January. We are not doing anything on their land, and the claimant has shown no proof of interference,” Mr Tyokase said.

He added that an internal shareholder dispute within Jonah Capital has no bearing on his clients and will be addressed at the next hearing.

How the crisis started

The dispute centres on ownership claims over River Park Estate, a high-profile residential development off Airport Road in Abuja.

It includes Jonah Capital Nigeria Limited’s allegation that Dunamis Church unlawfully took possession of parts of the estate and converted them into a parking space—an allegation the church denies, asserting it occupies only land lawfully allocated to it.

The mention of the FCT Minister in the court’s order suggests the case may have broader administrative and political dimensions.

Police investigation reveals fraud in related dispute

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has concluded an investigation into a corporate fraud involving Jonah Capital and its affiliate, Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd. The police named three Ghanaians—Samuel Jonah, Kojo Ansah, and Victor Quainoo—and a Nigerian, Abu Arome—as suspects in an alleged scheme to fraudulently acquire interests in River Park Estate.

Police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the suspects would be prosecuted for corporate fraud, criminal conspiracy, forgery, impersonation, and attempted obstruction of justice.

Criminal dimension

The police have since filed the promised charges.

On 26 June, the Nigerian police charged three Ghanaians and a Nigerian lawyer with forgery of company documents and trespass into the estate.

They were charged alongside a company, Mobus Property Nigeria Ltd. before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja.

The Ghanaians are Sam Jonah, Kojo Ansah and Victor Quainoo, while the co-accused Nigerian lawyer is Abu Arome.

In the 26 counts, the police alleged that the defendants forged company documents to illegally take over two firms – Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd and Jonah Capital Nigeria Ltd, the firm that issued the civil matter.

The police said the forgery scheme would enable the defendants to lay claim to River Park Estate said to measure over 500 hectares in Lugbe, along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

According to the prosecution, investigations revealed that the defendants illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures.

Prosecution lawyer Isa Garba also alleged in the charges that the defendants falsely presented themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their alleged fraudulent activities.

PREMIUM TIMES cannot confirm yet if the case has been scheduled for the arraignment of the defendants.

