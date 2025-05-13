The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) said the power outage in Akwa Ibom State was caused by a “red phase cut conductor at the Aba/Itu 132KV line.”
The electricity distribution company disclosed this in a statement posted on its X handle on Tuesday. It listed Uyo, Eket, Ikot Ekpene, and their environs as most affected.
“We appeal to our esteemed customers feeding from these areas to exercise patience as the Transmission Company of Nigeria technical team is working to rectify the fault and restore power as soon as possible,” the company said.
This is not the first time the electricity distribution company has blamed the line for a power outage in the state.
In February, the company attributed the outage experienced in the state to a fault in the same Aba/Itu 132KV line.
The current outage, which has lasted for over a week, has caused business owners to lament the effects on their businesses.
Some business owners who have resorted to generators are lamenting the high cost of petrol, which has increased their operational costs.
“No, it isn’t sustainable,” Nsikak Akpan, a barbing shop operator, along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, told this newspaper.
“I am willing to buy petrol, but customers are complaining of the high cost,” he said, adding that he had to increase the price of a haircut from N1,000 to N1,300 because he is using a generator.
A computer engineer, Ogbode Christopher, the chief executive of Ogbode ICT and Multimedia Resources, a computer repair shop along Ikot Ekpene Road, Uyo, said the outage has negatively affected his business.
“In this business, we use electricity to do everything, except those using alternative power, like a generator or solar,” Mr Ogbode said.
He said he resorted to using the generator because he did not want to disappoint his customers.
He appealed to the electricity distribution company to restore the power supply.
