The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Bayelsa State has accused Governor Douye Diri of sacking his aides for participating in the inauguration of a pro-Nyesom Wike political platform: New Associates.

New Associate is a political platform canvassing support for the FCT minister and President Bola Tinubu’s second term.

Mr Diri’s former aide, George Turnah, who is the South-South zonal secretary of the PDP and caretaker committee chairperson of the party in Bayelsa, is the group’s convener in the state.

The governor is also a member of the PDP and is recognised by the party’s headquarters as the leader of the party in Bayelsa. Mr Diri does not recognise Mr Turnah’s faction of the PDP

The pro-Wike, Tinubu Rally

Mr Diri had banned the rally, arguing that Rivers State, where Mr Wike hails from, is under emergency rule and he does not want the crisis there to be exported to his state.

But Mr Turnah doubled down on holding the rally. He rescheduled the rally from its initial date, saying he was adhering to the plea of some elders in the state to postpone it after “several pro-Diri and pro-Tambuwal” groups issued notices of a rally in solidarity with their leaders at the exact date and venue scheduled for the rally for Mr Wike.

The rally was eventually held last Saturday amid attempts by gunmen to disrupt it.

Witnesses told this newspaper that gunmen emerged from the nearby bushes and fired gunshots at the venue but were repelled by security operatives.

In a statement on Thursday, the PDP Caretaker Committee Secretary in the state, Derri Wright, said Mr Diri sacked his aides who participated in the rally.

Mr Wright attached a list of 27 aides to the governor, whom he said Mr Diri fired for participating in the pro-Wike rally.

“The PDP in Bayelsa State stands in firm condemnation of the recent decision by Governor Diri to dismiss his political aides following their participation in the inauguration of the Bayelsa State Chapter of a grassroots-based political movement, The New Associates.

“This unjust action is an alarming demonstration of intolerance and high-handedness that undermines the democratic values we hold dear,” he said.

Mr Wright described the sacking as “a severe breach of trust and an affront to democratic participation.” He called on the governor to reconsider his “troubling decision” and embrace the principles of inclusion, respect, and open dialogue.

In the letter of termination of appointment dated 23 April and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, Irorodamie Komonibo, deputy chief of staff to Mr Diri, directed the secretary to the state government to stop all entitlements to the sacked aides and withdraw any government assets in their possession.

No reason was given for the termination of the appointments.

Governor Diri reacts

Mr Diri has at several fora said Mr Turnah was not a member of the PDP in the state, arguing that his former aide was suspended by the party.

His spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, also told PREMIUM TIMES that a court in the state had restrained Mr Turnah from parading himself as a member of the PDP. He said the court affirmed the suspension of Mr Turnah pending the determination of the matter.

Mr Alabrah also said a court had barred Mr Turnah from holding the pro-Wike rally in the state pending the determination of the matter.

When contacted on Thursday, Mr Alabrah told our reporter that, “He who hires has the power to fire,” and wondered if someone would query the president if he decides to fire a minister.

“The governor has the power to appoint and fire anybody. If he decides to dissolve his cabinet today, then somebody will be querying for the dissolution of his cabinet.

“Accepting without conceding that it is true that the governor fired them. I am telling you that it is true the governor fired them because the governor has the power to fire them,” he said.

