The Edo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, threw out the petition filed by the Action Alliance (AA) and Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, challenging the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

In its first judgement on Wednesday, the tribunal held that the case instituted by the AA ”lacked merit and was frivolous”.

NAN reports that INEC had declared Mr Okpebholo of the APC as the winner with 291,667 votes, defeating his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247,655 votes in the election.

AA’s petition is not the only one brought before the tribunal.

The highpoint of the tribunal’s sitting will be the much anticipated judgement on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo -frontline contenders – in the 21 September 2024 governorship election.

(NAN)

