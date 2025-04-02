Charles Dale Memorial International School (CDMIS) has once again demonstrated its commitment to academic excellence and leadership as its students emerged National Champions at the Women’s History Month Quiz Competition organized by EducationUSA at the US Consulate General, Lagos, on 27 March, 2025.

Vera Opuada-Hart and Adangor Owaji-Mijanra were the school flagbearers and they displayed remarkable intelligence, composure, and in-depth knowledge of women’s contributions to history, earning them the prestigious national title. The students were recognised by Amanda Roach Brown, Deputy Public Affairs Officer (DPAO) of the United States Consulate General, Lagos, for their outstanding performance. Chinenye Uwadileke the Education Specialist, United States Consulate General, Lagos, was also in attendance at the event.

During the competition, the students demonstrated exceptional teamwork and critical thinking. In the semifinals, they were up against Welkin’s School, answering questions on Women in sports, entertainment, and history, securing a well-deserved victory. In the final round, they went head to head against Apt International School with the pair exhibiting remarkable knowledge and composure, excelling in categories such as women in literacy, business, and public service. That flawless run helped them secure their status as National Champions.

Awards and Recognition

● Each student was awarded an HP laptop in recognition of their exceptional performance.

● Charles Dale received a Trophy for winning the competition.

● The school was also presented with a Wall Clock and a Digital SAT Textbook for being the first school to arrive at the venue, also highlighting the value of punctuality.

A Legacy of Excellence

The victory reflects Charles Dale’s commitment to inspiring students beyond the classroom by educating them about trailblazing women who have shaped history – both in Nigeria and around the world. The school actively teaches about pioneers like Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Malala Yousafzai, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and Marie Curie, instilling in students the belief that there are no limits to what they can achieve.

“At Charles Dale, we don’t just teach – we inspire. This win is a testament to the power of excellence, diligence, confidence, and ambition, qualities we nurture in every student,” said a school representative, Ms Chinenye Onyeaso.

A School That Fosters Discipline and Leadership

Beyond their academic success, Charles Dale Memorial International School was also recognized for punctuality, as the first school to arrive at the competition venue. This distinction highlights the discipline and time management skills that the school instills in its students, particularly as a full boarding institution where students learn the importance of structure, accountability, and excellence in all aspects of life.

Raising Global Leaders

With a proven track record of success in both National and International Competitions, Charles Dale Memorial International School continues to be a hub for grooming future leaders, innovators, and changemakers. The school remains committed to equipping students with the knowledge, confidence, and discipline they need to excel on any global stage.

For parents seeking a school that combines academic brilliance, leadership training, and global exposure, Charles Dale Memorial International School stands as the top choice.

Admissions are still open for the next academic session.

For more information, visit www.charlesdaleschool.com or call +234 814 131 0235 | +234 806 487 8929 | +234 815 090 3465.

Charles Dale Memorial International School – Raising Global Leaders.

